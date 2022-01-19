Trumbull Hosts Coronavirus Booster Shot Clinic For 12 And Older

TRUMBULL, CT — The Trumbull Health Department will hold a Pfizer coronavirus vaccination booster clinic for people 12 years old and up from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the department at 335 White Plains Road.

Appointments are required, as walk-ins will not be allowed, officials said on Facebook. To make an appointment, call 203-452-1030, press 0 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.

Below are rules for patients to follow:

Remain in your car until your appointment time. If you arrive early, you will be asked to return to your car

* Only the person being vaccinated will be allowed into the building

* If the person being vaccinated is 18 or under, then ONE parent/guardian MUST accompany them

* Additional parking available behind the health department

* Please bring your license, insurance card, and vaccination card.





This article originally appeared on the Trumbull Patch