Trumbull Police Department Hires 4 New Officers

TRUMBULL, CT — The Trumbull Police Department has added four new officers to its ranks in the past few weeks, as the Force looks to grow its numbers from 71 members to its authorized strength total of 81.

Joining the department are:

Jack Kingdon, 24, of Woodbury

Colin Markus, 27, of Stratford

Roberto DaSilva, 36 of Trumbull

Andrew Goldstein, 22, of Norwalk

Kingdon and Markus were sworn in during a ceremony at the department on Dec. 15, and they are currently attending the Bridgeport Police Academy. DaSilva and Goldstein were sworn in at a ceremony on Jan. 19, and they are attending the Meriden Police Academy.

While at the academies, the four will participate in classroom instruction, practical skills training, and physical fitness conditioning.

Upon graduation, they will be required to complete a minimum of 400 hours of Field Training to receive their certifications and prepare them to serve and perform the many duties of a police officer in today's community, according to officials.

During the Field Training phase, the recruits will ride with training officers who will instruct them

on department policies, rules and procedures, while exposing them to actual policing by

responding to calls for service.

The process of training an officer for the street takes more than 18 months, according to the department. Starting salary for a Trumbull police officers is $62,123; salaries increase to $87,070 for an officer at the top step.

"The recruitment and hiring of Trumbull police officers has increasingly become a difficult

process, and is more a prevalent issue with numerous other police departments as well," officials said. "The decrease in numbers of Trumbull officers is in part due to the recent retirement of several officers and also a lengthy process involved in hiring new officers. There are also many other factors contributing to the ongoing difficulties in the hiring process which include: fewer police officer applicants; the COVID-19 pandemic; the transferring of officers to other police agencies; negative portrayals of and attitudes toward police; and lengthy and difficult entrance

requirements."

In addition to medical benefits, Trumbull officers also receive vacation benefits, life insurance, and a defined contribution 401a retirement plan, among others. Applicants can apply at PoliceApp.com; additional information is also available on the Town's website.

This article originally appeared on the Trumbull Patch