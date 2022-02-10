Trumbull Stops Requiring Masks For Vaxxed Visitors To Town Hall

TRUMBULL, CT — Trumbull has relaxed its coronavirus protocols in Town Hall and the town's government facilities this week, by allowing visitors who have been fully vaccinated to doff their masks.

The move to no longer require masks in Trumbull's government buildings follows the town no longer requiring visitors to call ahead before going to Town Hall.

"Fully vaccinated visitors to Town buildings do NOT have to wear a mask or face covering," officials wrote on the town's website. "(Fully vaccinated means that you have had one Johnson + Johnson shot or two Moderna or Pfizer shots. You do NOT have to have a booster shot to be fully vaccinated.) Visitors to Town buildings who are NOT fully vaccinated MUST continue to wear a mask / face covering at all times in Town buildings. Please do not enter Town buildings if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms."

The relaxed protocols come as the number of coronavirus cases continues to fall in Connecticut, and the state is poised to lift its mask mandates in schools at the end of the month.

Trumbull also is looking at ending its mask requirement in its schools.

This article originally appeared on the Trumbull Patch