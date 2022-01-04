Trumbull Urges Residents To Call Ahead Before Town Hall Visits

TRUMBULL, CT — With coronavirus cases spiking throughout Connecticut, Trumbull is not immune, and the town is finding itself facing government work shortages as a result.

On Monday, the town closed the Tax Assessor's Office due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, and now officials are asking the public to call ahead before visiting Town Hall to ensure that employees are there.

"Beginning Monday, January 3rd, 2022 through Friday, January 14th, 2022 people wishing to visit town offices OTHER THAN the Tax Collector, Town Clerk, and/or the Building Department are asked to call first to verify that the person they wish to see is in the office," officials wrote on the town's website. "Town Hall, like so many places, is dealing with Covid-19 cases and exposures and has had to make some adjustments. Please call ahead to verify that the person you wish to see is on the premises."

The number of coronavirus cases is rising rapidly in Trumbull, with the town recording 119.1 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 12.60 percent between Dec. 12-25, according to state health officials.

Masks are required for all employees and visitors to Trumbull's government buildings, regardless of vaccination status, with the only exception being employees who are alone in a private office.

This article originally appeared on the Trumbull Patch