Trumbullpolice:3 arrested at mall after car theft, $2,000 shopping spree with stolen credit cards

Jul. 29—Trumbull police spokesperson Lt. Brian Weir said officers were notified Thursday afternoon that a white 2014 Kia Sorento reported stolen out of Bristol a day earlier was on the Trumbull Mall property. According to Weir, the SUV's key had been stolen from a locker at the Planet Fitness in Bristol. The Kia also matched the description of a suspect vehicle that was involved in other car thefts in Trumbull, Weir said.

After finding the stolen Kia in the mall parking lot, Weir said, Trumbull officers apprehended Mercado as he was entering the driver's door carrying shopping bags. When Adorno and the boy saw police arresting Mercado, they ran back into the mall with officers chasing them, according to Weir.

Police arrested Adorno after finding him hiding inside a women's fitting room in Macy's, Weir said. The boy was arrested in the food court area, the spokesperson said. Police said other suspects were involved in the Trumbull Mall incident but were not captured and remain at-large.

According to Weir, the trio also was responsible for several car break-ins outside the Planet Fitness and Edge locations in Trumbull. Weir said a witness had reported seeing a man exit the white Kia and throw a brick through the window of another vehicle parked outside one of the gyms. The man then entered and stole a purse from the damaged vehicle before fleeing the area, according to Weir.

Weir said the suspects bought $2,000 worth of merchandise at the mall with credit cards they had stolen during the car break-ins. They also shoplifted many items, he said. All of the merchandise was recovered.

Adorno was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, fourth- and fifth-degree larceny, two counts of third-degree burglary and credit card theft in connection with the crimes, Weir said. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court Aug. 8, according to Weir.

Mercado, who has been convicted in the past of stealing cars and had five outstanding warrants for his arrest, was charged with second-, fourth- and fifth-degree larceny; four counts of third-degree forgery; two counts of third-degree burglary; interfering with police and credit card theft, Weir said. Mercado was held a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court Aug. 8, according to Weir.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, fourth- and fifth-degree larceny, two counts of third-degree burglary and credit card theft, Weir said. The boy was released to the custody of his mother on a promise to appear in Middletown Juvenile Court Aug. 4, Weir said.

Anyone with information about this incident or information that could lead to the identity of the remaining suspects should contact the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665. Anyone providing information may remain anonymous.