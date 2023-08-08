Trumbullpolicearrest Bridgeport juveniles after they allegedly tried to steal car at mall

Aug. 7—Weir said a witness initially observed a juvenile running from the Hyundai carrying the sneakers and several other items that were stolen from inside of the car. As the suspects were fleeing with the items, he said, the victim approached her vehicle and noticed the rear window was broken.

"She discovered that her purse and Air Jordan shoes had been stolen, and the vehicle's steering column had been ripped out, so she called police," he said.

Recently, Hyundais and Kias have been the target of car thieves as they lack vehicle industry standard anti-theft equipment. Last month, the issue prompted the state to open a consumer protection investigation into the car manufacturers.

Weir said the two apprehended juveniles were identified as the thieves and were transported to Trumbull police headquarters to be criminally processed and released to their guardian. When the 13-year-old was released to his father, he said, officers noticed another juvenile with him who was wearing an ankle monitor.

Weir said the third juvenile had changed his clothes before coming to the police department to pick up his friends, but officers identified him as the person who broke the Hyundia's window, attempted to steal the car and fled with items stolen from inside the vehicle. He said this juvenile, who was also 13, was arrested and identified.

"Several of the stolen items had eventually been recovered, but the shoes are still missing, and the fourth suspect remains at large," Weir said.

Weir said one of the 13-year-olds and the 12-year-old were each charged with interfering with police, conspiracy to commit larceny of motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. He said they were released to the custody of their relatives on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on Aug. 14.

Officers also discovered the 12-year-old is on probation for stealing cars, Weir said.

The 13-year-old who arrived at the police station later and was arrested was charged with interfering with police, criminal attempt larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree larceny, Weir said. He was released to the custody of his mother on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on Aug. 14, he said.