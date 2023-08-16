Trump, 18 other defendants to be booked at Fulton County jail: reports

Former President Trump and the 18 other individuals indicted by a Georgia grand jury on Monday night over their alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election are set to be booked at the Fulton County jail, according to multiple reports.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the district attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in a statement on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time. The jail is open 24/7,” she added. “Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”

Ammons also emphasized that the booking process and arraignment are “two separate things” in criminal cases in Fulton County, noting that some arraignments could be virtual.

The former president and his co-defendants — which include Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark, among others — must voluntarily surrender by Aug. 25 at noon.

In his fourth indictment this year, Trump faces 13 charges, ranging from racketeering to making false statements and filing false documents, tied to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Earlier this month, the former president was also indicted on federal charges related to his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.