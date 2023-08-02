Trump and 2 codefendants expected Aug. 10 at Fort Pierce courthouse, but will he show up?

FORT PIERCE — Former President Donald Trump and his “body man” Waltine “Walt” Nauta are scheduled on Aug. 10 to appear before a magistrate judge seated at the Fort Pierce federal courthouse, court filings show.

But it’s unclear if either will show up for a 10:30 a.m. hearing at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse to be arraigned on new criminal charges added July 27 to an indictment in the classified documents case.

Trump faces three additional charges, including two counts of obstruction and one count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information. Nauta faces two new obstruction counts, according to court filings.

It’s the same day Trump’s newest co-defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard to enter a plea on four counts revealed in a superseding indictment, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealing an object and making a false statement.

Carlos De Oliveira, a property manager for former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

De Oliveira, who is the property manager of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, made his first court appearance Monday in Miami but he didn’t enter a plea. A judge scheduled his arraignment for Aug. 10 in Fort Pierce to give him time to obtain a local lawyer.

He’s accused of helping Trump conceal boxes of classified documents from investigators after the former president left office.

Trump, who faces 40 counts, and Nauta, who faces eight, have pleaded not guilty to all but the new charges against them.

Prosecutors say the former president mishandled dozens of classified documents he took from the White House and schemed with members of his staff to hide them from investigators.

FBI agents seized boxes of classified documents containing military and intelligence secrets during a search of Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022 — more than a year and a half after Trump left office.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon has scheduled their trial to begin in May 2024.

Waltine "Walt" Nauta, former President Trump's valet and co-defendant, arrives at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce for the Trump/Nauta pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Will Trump appear at his arraignment in Fort Pierce?

On Tuesday, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres scheduled Trump and Nauta to be arraigned Aug. 10 at the Fort Pierce courthouse, but according to papers filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Cannon may excuse their appearance in person.

“Subject to the court’s approval, the Special Counsel’s Office will not oppose defendants Trump and Nauta waiving appearance at an arraignment on the superseding indictment,” federal prosecutors wrote July 27.

So far, lawyers representing Trump and Nauta have not asked Cannon to waive their appearance.

Jan. 6 indictment

Trump, meanwhile, is due in court Thursday in Washington in what will mark his first appearance related to separate charges accusing him of attempting to overturn the 2020 election. He will appear before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse.

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in front of the White House on Jan. 6, 2021.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Trump for conspiring to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden, including actions that led to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, which the prosecutor described as "an unprecedented assault" on democracy.

Now facing his third criminal case, Trump has denied wrongdoing and denounced the indictment as an attempt to derail his 2024 presidential candidacy.

