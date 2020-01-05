Trump’s 2020: Rallies, Twitter and an expected Super Bowl push

President Donald Trump is back in town — and he’s plotting to make his case as he faces a looming impeachment trial and the possibility of a violent confrontation with Iran.

Trump will hit the campaign trail in 2020 with a pair of rallies in Ohio and Wisconsin over the next week. He’s then expected to give a traditional presidential interview during the Super Bowl — often the most watched TV event of the year. And two days after that, he’ll deliver his State of the Union address to tens of millions of people watching at home.

And, of course, there’s always Twitter. Even over the holidays, Trump tweeted more than 100 times, nearly every post disparaging the House impeachment investigation or boasting of his accomplishments.

But he’ll also try to divert attention away from impeachment. He’ll tout what he describes as his accomplishments — the economy, a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada and the killing of Iran’s military leader, Qassem Soleimani.

To his allies, it’s a critical message the public needs to hear.

“As 2020 begins, it’s crucial that he messages frequently and forcefully on the unfairness of this sham inquest,” said Steve Cortes, a member of the president’s reelection committee.

To others, it’s just the 2020 edition of the same old Trump.

“I think we have seen what he’s going to do — more of the same,” said William Howell, a political scientist at the University of Chicago and the author of “Power Without Persuasion: The Politics of Direct Presidential Action.”

In the coming weeks, two topics will dominate headlines: impeachment and Iran.

Republicans have hailed Trump’s decision to take out Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, as bold and decisive. Regional experts and Democrats have warned, however, that the action risks swift escalation, putting the U.S. and Iran on the cusp of a military clash and further dividing the U.S. from its European allies. If the situation does worsen, Trump will have to square his actions with his long-standing pledge to end America’s “endless wars” in the Middle East.

For now, though, Trump’s allies think they have a strong message to trumpet on Iran.

“The 3 a.m. phone call just happened. Trump answered with American power,” said Dan Eberhart, a major Republican donor and CEO of the drilling services company Canary. “Democrats can criticize him — but if he’s right that Iran will back down in the face of U.S. power, then Democrats risk looking weak and supporters of appeasement. That will give voters a pretty clear choice between who they want to lead the country.”

Trump’s flurry of activity comes as Democratic voters prepare to begin choosing a nominee to face him in November. The nominating process kicks off with the Iowa caucuses Feb. 3, quickly followed by contests in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, all leading to Super Tuesday on March 3, when a slate of states will vote.

Polls show Trump's approval rating hovers around 45 percent and that he remains in close competition with the leading Democratic candidates in the swing states that will likely determine the winner this year.

Trump flew back to Washington on Sunday after spending two weeks with friends and family at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida. Those who saw him said Trump spent his free time stopping to chat with guests, smiling and touting a boost in pool numbers.

“I don’t get the feeling there’s a hand-wringing at the White House and Mar-a-Lago,” said Howie Carr, a conservative radio show host and Mar-a-Lago member who spoke to Trump last week. “There’s a feeling the Democrats are overplaying their hands.”

Trump confidants say his place in history as the first president to face an impeachment trial and then reelection has made him want to punish Democrats in 2020.

Before the holidays, the House approved two articles of impeachment in a mostly party-line vote, charging Trump with abuse of power for soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election and obstruction of Congress for blocking the House’s efforts to investigate.

Democrats say Trump conditioned a much-desired White House meeting for Ukraine’s leader, as well as millions in military aid, on Kyiv launching an investigation into Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter. Trump and his allies counter that the desired probe was part of a broader effort to eradicate corruption and uncover foreign wrongdoing in the 2016 presidential race.