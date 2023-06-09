Trump’s 37-Count Indictment Unsealed, Alleges He Suggested Having Docs Destroyed

The Justice Department unsealed its indictment against Donald Trump on Friday, revealing its allegations against the former president related to the classified documents he stored at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House. You can read the entire 49-page indictment here.

The indictment — which charges the former president with 37 counts — details the nature of the documents Trump stored at Mar-a-Lago, demonstrating that he knew they were still classified and highly sensitive. Trump allegedly took documents containing information about “United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”

WHAT TRUMP TOOK pic.twitter.com/6wjlpRvDlx — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 9, 2023

The indictment also alleges that Trump “endeavored to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations and conceal his continued retention of classified documents,” including by “suggesting that his attorney falsely represent to the FBI and grand jury that [he] did not have documents called for by the grand jury subpoena,” and even “suggesting that his attorney hide or destroy documents called for by the grand jury subpoena.”

"Suggesting that his attorney hide or destroy documents called for by the grand jury subpoena" https://t.co/lyGkuwVuFT pic.twitter.com/FBZnDC2hXH — Nick Field (@nick_field90) June 9, 2023

Trump was indicted in the case on Thursday, marking the second time the former president has faced criminal charges in less than four months. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged him with 34 separate felony counts of falsifying business records in April.

