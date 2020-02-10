Trump’s $4.8 Trillion Budget Would Increase Debt, Cut Safety Net

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s $4.8 trillion budget for the upcoming fiscal year proposes billions more in funding for defense and a U.S. mission to Mars, but would bring steep cuts to social programs despite almost $1 trillion in deficit spending.

The proposal, scheduled to be unveiled on Monday, is an election-year embodiment of many of the policy priorities Trump has championed over his first three years in office. He proposes continuing his effort to “rebuild” the U.S. military by investing heavily in defense spending -- $740.5 billion in the next fiscal year -- including the creation of Space Force.

But the president also calls for deep cuts to government programs he believes are unpopular with his base, slashing discretionary spending by 5% -- down to $590 billion -- in the coming year. That includes major reductions in foreign aid and environmental protection programs, along with stringent new work requirements on welfare programs such as food stamps and housing assistance.

The annual budget produced by the White House reflects the policy aspirations of the incumbent administration but has no binding power, since federal spending is appropriated by Congress. Lawmakers aren’t expected to finish work on 2021 spending levels until after the November election. And the White House move to change two-year budget cap levels negotiated with Democrats last summer could make an eventual spending deal more difficult.

Read More: Pentagon’s $705 Billion Budget Boosts Nuclear Weapons Funding

Trump’s budget shows the president drifting further away from his campaign pledge to eliminate the U.S. national debt by the time he leaves office.

U.S. debt has already risen $3 trillion to the debt during Trump’s first three years in office, and his plan calls for adding to the debt until 2035. Most Republican presidents have released budgets they say would balance the budget within a decade, though this is the third consecutive plan released by the White House that fails to reach that goal. Only once a budget is in surplus can the underlying debt be paid down.

The deficit would decline to $966 billion next year, according to a senior administrative official, who discussed the contents of the proposal on condition of anonymity. That’s below the $1 trillion projected by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office under current policies. Total debt held by the public is approaching $18 trillion and the CBO estimates it would reach $31 trillion by 2031 under current law.

“He now leaves it to future Presidents and Congresses to achieve fiscal sanity,” said Bill Hoagland, a former Senate budget aide now with the Bipartisan Policy Center.

‘Who the Hell Cares?’

Trump has shown little of the traditional GOP concern about deficit spending. He dismissed concerns voiced by some fiscal conservatives at a fundraiser in January in Florida.

“Who the hell cares about the budget?” Trump said in a recording of the closed-door remarks obtained by the Washington Post. “We’re going to have a country.”

Still, the president’s plan does anticipate significant savings through a series of cuts and changes to programs designed to assist the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

Those include $135 billion in drug pricing reform, $292 billion from adding a work requirement to welfare programs, $170 billion from changing student loan laws, $70 billion from reforming disability programs, and $266 billion from “site neutrality” rules that would see the government pay the same amount for medical services whether they were performed in a hospital or at a doctor’s office.

‘Thoughtful Reforms’

“A lot of these are smart, thoughtful reforms. Many are bipartisan, and versions appeared in Obama budgets,” said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a watchdog group. “A number of them would actually reduce costs or improve the situation for beneficiaries of the programs, as well the budget.”

The proposals are already garnering criticism from Democrats, who said the president is looking to kick needy people off government assistance programs.

“These deep cuts send a clear message to the American people about the Trump administration’s warped values and misplaced priorities,” said Representative Nita Lowey of New York, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to reject this proposal and instead invest in America’s working families.”