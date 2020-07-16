Trump has a 50 percent problem in the new NBC News/WSJ poll

WASHINGTON — One figure continually stands out for President Trump in our new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll: 50 percent.

And not in a good way for him.

Fifty percent of all registered voters in our poll “strongly” disapprove of the president.

Fifty percent say there is no chance at all they will vote for him.

Fifty-two percent — in a separate question — say they’re “very uncomfortable” about his candidacy.

Fifty-one percent are backing Joe Biden in the horserace, versus 40 percent for Trump.

One of the old maxims of American politics used to be that an incumbent (for any office) needs to be at 50 percent to be safe for re-election — otherwise there’s a majority of voters who exist that don’t support him or her.

But Trump has a different problem at hand: He’s got 50 percent (or more) of the national electorate saying they strongly oppose him.

And that’s something that a new campaign manager alone can’t fix. (By the way, it’s remarkable that Trump has switched his chief of staff and campaign manager in an election year, and they’re just blips as stories.)

Meet the voters who are up for grabs

As mentioned above, our NBC News/WSJ poll has 50 percent of registered voters saying there is no chance at all they will vote for Trump.,

And another 37 percent of voters saying the same about Biden.

That leaves 13 percent who are up for grabs, saying there is a fair/small/slight chance they might change their minds about either Trump or Biden.

So who are these 13 percent? They have negative impressions of both Trump and Biden, but Biden’s fav/unfav with them is slightly worse (11 percent positive, 45 percent negative) than Trump’s (22 percent positive, 43 percent negative).

They prefer Republicans in control of Congress by almost a 2-to-1 margin, 42 percent to 25 percent.

But their 2016 vote was split four different ways: 20 percent of them voted for Trump, 21 percent for Hillary Clinton, 21 percent voted third party, and 27 percent didn’t vote.

And it’s that last thing that should give us pause about these up-for-grabs voters: Just 40 percent of them have high interest in the 2020 election, versus 77 percent of all voters in our poll.

Bottom line: Many of them aren’t likely voters.

Understanding Joe Biden’s declining favorability rating

The other major 2020 storyline from our new NBC News/WSJ poll is Joe Biden’s fav/unfav rating falling in one month.

In June, it was 37 percent positive, 38 percent negative (-1).

Now it’s 34 percent positive, 46 percent negative (-12) – only slightly better than Trump’s 39 percent positive, 54 percent negative rating (-15).

So what happened to Biden over the past month? Well, the poll shows that key parts of the GOP coalition — men, whites, self-identified Republicans — are more down on Biden than they have been in previous NBC News/WSJ surveys.

But it also shows part of the Dem coalition — especially younger voters — are more negative about Biden.

Remember, however: Many of the young voters who have a negative opinion about Biden are still voting for him.

Per our poll, 10 percent of all voters have a negative opinion of both Trump and Biden. And Biden is leading among these voters, 62 percent to 4 percent.

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

3,520,538: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 67,741 more cases than yesterday morning.)

138,355: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far. (That’s 971 more than yesterday morning.)

42.52 million: The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the United States so far, according to researchers at The COVID Tracking Project.

37 percent: The share of voters who approve of how Trump is handling the coronavirus, per the new NBC News/WSJ poll.

At least $115,000: The money sent to scammers who seized control of many high-profile Twitter accounts — including those belonging to Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Elon Musk — yesterday to ask for bitcoin investments.

74 percent: The share of voters in the latest NBC/WSJ poll who say they always wear a mask when they go shopping, go to work or are around other people outside their home — up from 63 percent last month.

About $70 billion: How much may be floated by Republicans for elementary and secondary schools in a new COVID relief bill, as White House officials eye tying school aid to reopening.