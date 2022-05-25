Trump, Abbott, Cruz scheduled to speak at NRA convention in Houston this weekend

Texas politicians and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to attend the National Rifle Association's annual convention over the weekend in Houston days after a mass shooting at an elementary school that killed at least 21 people.

Trump is set to headline a "leadership forum" on Friday where audience members will not be allowed to carry guns. The Secret Service will take control of the hall during Trump's speech and will not permit firearms, firearm accessories or knives, among other items, according to the NRA.

Trump said Wednesday that he’ll “deliver an important address to America” at the event.

"America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship," Trump posted on his social media network.

The forum is scheduled to include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Abbott, speaking at a press conference that was ultimately interrupted by Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, declined to say whether whether he would attend or speak at the convention.

"As far as future plans are concerned, I'm living moment to moment right now," Abbott said. "My heart, my head and my body are in Uvalde right now."

Texas Sen. John Cornyn also was scheduled to speak but will no longer attend because of an "unexpected change" in his schedule, local television station WFAA reported.

The NRA did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday to confirm whether the event would go ahead as planned.

►How to help: Here's how you can help those affected by the Texas school shooting in Uvalde

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said some people want the city to cancel the meeting, but Turner said the city can’t break the contract with the NRA.

The greater question, Turner said, is why Texas politicians still plan to speak there after the shooting in Uvalde. Abbott and Cruz are scheduled to address a leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.

Story continues

“So, it’s not about us canceling the convention,” Turner said. “It’s about elected officials at the highest level in our state going and speaking and endorsing those policies, and that’s wrong. And you can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next. That’s wrong.”

TRUMP confirms he still plans to speak at NRA convention in Texas. => pic.twitter.com/HWZFXnaDt4 — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) May 25, 2022

More coverage of Texas school shooting from USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NRA convention with Trump, Abbott, Ted Cruz in Houston after Uvalde