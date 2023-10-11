Trump Is “Absolutely Petrified” and “Going to Be Found Guilty,” Says Michael Cohen

Donald Trump will be found guilty in the hush-money criminal case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

That’s Michael Cohen’s prediction, anyway.

“I can tell you from everything I know about it, he’s going to be found guilty,” Cohen, the former Trump lawyer, said during The New Republic’s Stop Trump Summit on Wednesday.

Trump pleaded guilty in April to 34 counts of falsifying his business records related to money he allegedly paid to Daniels in 2016 to keep quiet about a past affair. The case was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Cohen is expected to be one of his star witnesses.

“This is the Al Capone theory,” he added. “They didn’t get him on murder, extortion, racketeering, prostitution, etc., they got him on tax evasion. I truly believe the Alvin Bragg case is the easiest case to prove of all of the criminal cases.”

Cohen is also a witness in the civil fraud case brought against Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump is facing at least five separate civil and criminal trials.

When asked at the Stop Trump Summit whether Trump was scared as a result of the myriad prosecutions, Cohen said, “I think scared is an understatement. I think he’s absolutely petrified.”

He cited two reasons for his answer.

“One, the worst thing that you can do to Donald Trump is to take away his money, because his money is his id, his ego, his superego all wrapped into one,” he said. “Then the threat and fear of potential incarceration on top of the loss of the money, basically making him into a loser … that’s his biggest fear.”