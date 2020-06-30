Trump accelerates border wall construction ahead of election, despite pandemic

Nayda Alvarez said she has caught border wall surveyors — without masks or other protective gear — sneaking onto her property along the Rio Grande several times this year, most recently in April.

Later that month, federal attorneys summoned her to court in an effort to seize for the border wall land that her family has owned and inhabited in La Rosita, Texas, since the 1800s. If she wanted to keep the land, Alvarez and her 76-year-old father would have to attend a hearing in a neighboring county hit hard by COVID-19. Her attorney requested that the hearing be conducted by phone, as others have been at federal courts during the pandemic, but the judge instead postponed the hearing to August. Alvarez is still afraid to go.

“How can I defend myself when I can’t even be there?” the high school teacher said as she sat at home, where she’s quarantined this summer with her two daughters and grandchildren. “It’s not the American thing to do.”

Last week, Trump visited Arizona and reiterated his promise to build 450 miles of new wall along the 1,954-mile U.S.-Mexico border by year’s end. Since the pandemic started, his administration has accelerated wall construction and increased spending from $11.1 billion to $15 billion, awarding more than $1.7 billion in new contracts.

“New border wall system construction has not increased due to COVID-19," said Matthew Dyman, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "Any increase in border wall activities is solely due to the progression of the projects and additional funding received.”

Dyman disputed Alvarez's account. He insisted government surveyors mistakenly entered her land without her permission last year, before the pandemic, even though Alvarez has date-stamped photos she snapped of the workers on her land. Dyman said the surveyors entered Alvarez’s property after getting permission from someone else who “represented themselves as holding an interest in the land.” He said that after Alvarez encountered the surveyors and told them to leave, they did.

Border wall construction is going strong in the town of Hidalgo, near McAllen, Texas, where at least 50 men are working. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) More

A dove sits on barbed wire along the border wall in Brownsville, Texas. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) More

California officials, the Sierra Club and other groups have challenged the Trump administration's use of military funds to pay for the border wall and scored a victory last week, when the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the Trump administration illegally tapped $2.5 billion in military funding. But the decision covers only a fraction of wall funding, is likely to be appealed and isn't expected to slow construction, given that the Supreme Court last year ruled in Trump’s favor in a similar case.

Before the pandemic, only about a mile of new border wall had been built since Trump's election, and 95 miles had been replaced, according to Border Patrol.

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-January, federal crews have built two miles of new wall, in California and Texas, and replaced 93 miles of border fence nationwide, for a total of 191 miles of new and replacement wall, according to the most recent report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, issued June 26.

The administration also built another 31 miles of new and replacement secondary wall (which runs parallel to an existing barrier) north of the border, which it counts toward its total of 222 miles. Trump commemorated the 200th mile by visiting and signing a stretch last week in San Luis, Ariz.