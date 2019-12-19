Trump accidentally says Democrats will receive an impeachment 'backlash at the box office'

Who would have taken President Trump for a box office prognosticator?

He briefly became one with a gaffe at his Wednesday night rally occurring at the same time that the House of Representatives passed articles of impeachment charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The president meant to declare that Democrats will experience a backlash in the 2020 election as a result, but instead, he briefly got the worlds of entertainment and politics all mixed up.

"They'll receive a big backlash at the box office," Trump said of House Democrats, clearly trying to casually correct himself moments later by referencing "that ballot box on November 3rd" as if that's what he said the first time.

Then again, if Trump did mean box office, it wouldn't be out of line after his declaration in August that "Hollywood is racist" and that "what they're doing with the kind of movies they're putting out, it's actually very dangerous to our country."

Or perhaps he was actually taking about the Democrats' decision to hold a presidential debate on the opening night of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, predicting a huge surge in ticket sales from those who are specifically choosing not to tune in. As Trump might say, who can figure out the true meaning of the box office comment? Enjoy!









Pres. Trump: House Democrats "look like a bunch of fools…They’ll receive a big backlash at the box office.” https://t.co/O9l3h6v4WW pic.twitter.com/3mxqYeprIi — ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2019

