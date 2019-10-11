Trump Records Must Be Given to the House, Appeals Court Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump, under siege from House Democrats weighing impeachment, suffered a stinging blow as a federal appeals court upheld a subpoena ordering his accountants to provide Congress with his financial records.

The ruling, by a divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, means Trump will lose control of his long-secret financial records at Mazars USA LLP unless the full court reconsiders the decision or the U.S. Supreme Court blocks it.

In their 2-1 decision, the judges rejected arguments made by lawyers for the president that the House Oversight and Reform Committee had no legitimate legislative reason to seek the information.

“Disputes between Congress and the president are a recurring plot in our national story,” U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel wrote in the majority’s 66-page opinion. “And that is precisely what the Framers intended.” He quoted the late Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, who said that the purpose of the separation of powers was “to save the people from autocracy.”

The ruling comes just days after a federal judge in New York rejected Trump’s challenge to a separate, state subpoena requiring Mazars to turn over Trump’s tax filings and other financial records to New York prosecutors, though the president won a last-minute delay pending an emergency appeal.

Friday’s majority opinion called the House subpoena “a valid exercise of the legislative oversight authority because it seeks information important to determining the fitness of legislation to address potential problems within the Executive Branch and the electoral system.” The court said the document demand “does not seek to determine the President’s fitness for office.”

Trump, the Trump Organization and the president’s three oldest children have steadfastly refused to surrender their records to Congress. Armed with the papers, Democratic lawmakers say, they could better explore any conflicts of interest in the executive branch and whether the president has violated the Constitution’s emoluments clauses.

“There’s a lot of speculation, but it seems that the accounting firm has tax returns and other documents that will show President Trump and his family and associates involved in all sorts of deals,” Washington lawyer David Dorsen, who served as assistant chief counsel to the U.S. Senate’s Watergate Committee in the 1970s, said in an interview. Lawmakers will want to know whether documents show “payoffs to people in Russia, Ukraine and elsewhere,” he said.

“That would be an enormous, enormous factor in what’s going on now,” Dorsen said.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Neomi Rao, who was named to the bench by Trump, dissented from the opinion by Tatel and Patricia Millett, both appointees of Democratic presidents. She said Congress can investigate allegations of illegal conduct against the president only as part of an impeachment process and not through its legislative power.

“Allowing the Committee to issue this subpoena for legislative purposes would turn Congress into a roving inquisition over a co-equal branch of government,” she wrote.

Trump’s lawyers could ask the full appeals court to consider the matter, or go straight to the Supreme Court for an emergency review of the ruling, which doesn’t take effect for at least seven days.

“We are evaluating the opinion and reviewing all options, including appeals,” said Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump.

Congress’s demand for the business records came before it began its impeachment inquiry. That later probe was triggered by a whistle-blower’s claim that Trump had asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and, in a quid pro quo, held back military aid Congress had appropriated to resist Russian influence in the region.

But the disclosures made possible by Friday’s ruling pose further risks for the president if they raise new questions about him, his finances or his companies.

The court said the evidence sought by the subpoena was sufficiently tied to the subject of the House committee’s investigation, and rejected Trump’s argument that the real purpose of the subpoena was to determine whether he has violated the law -- a law enforcement function that belongs to the executive branch, not to Congress.