Trump’s New Accounting Firm Agrees to Respond to New York AG Subpoena

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s new accounting firm struck a deal with the New York attorney general to hand over documents requested as part of the state’s $250 million civil suit over the former president’s asset valuations.

Whitley Penn LLP, hired by Trump after he parted ways with longtime accountant Mazars USA LLP, agreed to hand over all documents and communications related to the start of its business relationship with the Trump Organization and all records related to Trump’s so-called statements of financial condition, according to an April 7 order signed by New York state court Justice Arthur Engoron. The case is set for trial in October.

