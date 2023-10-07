Trump Accused of Sharing Military Secrets with Business Owner
Former President Trump is accused of sharing military secrets with Anthony Pratt, a business owner
Former President Trump is accused of sharing military secrets with Anthony Pratt, a business owner
Ole Miss outscored Tulane 30-3 after trailing 17-7 in the first half.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
The company sent its first two prototype satellites into space on Friday as part of Project Kuiper, its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.
This time around, the AI app that has surged to the top of the App Store is EPIK, a photo-editing app that lets users generate nostalgic, 90s-inspired "yearbook" photos of themselves as one of its many templates. Similar to other recently popular AI apps, EPIK works by having users first upload a series of selfies which EPIK then uses to generate the throwback yearbook photos featuring the user in different poses, with different looks and hairstyles. In recent weeks, EPIK has gained traction on the App Store as influencers from around the world began sharing their AI-generated photos across social media.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week, Mary Ann and Alex were assisted by Dominic-Madori Davis, who you may know from the Found podcast.
The news follows similar layoffs across the gaming industry.
The odds of winning Saturday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
It has no specific launch date yet, but those interested can already pre-order from Google Play or the App Store.
The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.
“It’s going to be the best one in the WNBA, without question," Ishbia said.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.
Every item is under $25, too.
WK Kellogg is determined to put its more-than-a-century-old cereal business on the right track after its split with Kellanova.
More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.
Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.
Blizzard’s hit dungeon-romping sequel ‘Diablo IV’ is officially coming to Steam on October 17. The Steam release joins a large patch called ‘Season of Blood’ that brings tons of quality of life improvements and new content.