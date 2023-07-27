Trump accused of trying to delete surveillance video in classified documents case

Former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a focus of the federal case in Florida over classified documents. (Steve Helber / Associated Press)

Former President Trump faces additional charges from federal prosecutors in the case related to his handling of classified documents, with a superseding indictment alleging that he tried to destroy surveillance video at his Mar-a-Lago estate last year.

Trump, his personal aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta, and a new defendant, Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos de Oliveira, 56, are charged with two new counts of obstruction based on allegations that they attempted to delete surveillance video at Mar-a-Lago in late June 2022 after receiving a subpoena ordering that the video be turned over to special counsel Jack Smith's investigators.

The 60-page indictment outlines a 24-minute phone call between Trump and De Oliveira the day after the former president learned the subpoena was forthcoming. It also details a clandestine trip Nauta is accused of taking to Mar-a-Lago, and pressure De Oliveira allegedly placed on an unnamed IT employee by indicating that Trump wanted the server containing the security video to be wiped clean.

In a statement, Trump called the superseding indictment “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” to “harass” him.

In June, Trump, who is again seeking the Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges in connection with his handling of classified documents and alleged attempts to prevent the government from recovering them.

The original indictment charged that he had unlawfully taken classified records when his presidency ended in January 2021, then obstructed the government’s efforts to retrieve hundreds of the secret documents. The indictment states that Trump kept the records in unsecured areas of Mar-a-Lago, including in a bathroom, ballroom and storage room. The property is home to a private club that hosts thousands of people each year.

According to that indictment, top-secret and other classified records that the FBI recovered last August — after a subpoena and a search of the property — included details on U.S. and foreign nations’ nuclear and other defense and weapons capabilities; potential vulnerabilities of the U.S. and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to such an attack.

Story continues

The original indictment also accuses Trump of having Nauta move 64 boxes out of a Mar-a-Lago storage room to Trump’s residence so the former president could go through the contents before his lawyer reviewed them to comply with a subpoena for their return. The indictment says Nauta returned only 30 boxes to the storage room for the lawyer to review.

Thursday's superseding indictment also charges Trump with an additional count of willful retention of national defense information stemming from a document he reportedly shared on July 21, 2021, at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club during a conversation with two staff members and two people who were working with his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Meadows' autobiography.

De Oliveira is also charged with making false statements and representations in a voluntary interview with the FBI on Jan. 13. According to the new indictment, he claimed during the interview that he had no knowledge of the boxes that were brought to Florida when Trump left office. The indictment also said he helped move the boxes.

Get the best of the Los Angeles Times’ politics coverage with the Essential Politics newsletter.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.