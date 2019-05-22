Trump accuses Democratic leaders of 'tearing the United States apart'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused the top Democrats in Congress of "tearing the United States apart" by pursuing investigations stemming from the now-concluded Russia probe.

In a series of Twitter posts after he abruptly ended a meeting with Democratic lawmakers on infrastructure, and after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - the top Democrat in Congress - accused him of attempting a cover-up, Trump said: "You can't investigate and legislate simultaneously."

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; editing by Grant McCool)