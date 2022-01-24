Trump Accuses Jan. 6 Panel Of Targeting ‘Children’

Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) -The chair of a World Health Organization body cut off Ethiopia's envoy on Monday as he tried to deliver a speech criticising the global organisation's leader and postponed a decision on a request from Addis Ababa to investigate his actions. The flare-up came at the WHO's week-long Executive Board meeting which is set to discuss a bid by current director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, from Ethiopia's Tigray region, for a second term as head of the U.N. health agency. WHO Executive Board chair Patrick Amoth said at the start of the hybrid meeting in Geneva that it would "set aside" a request from Ethiopia to investigate Tedros for allegedly supporting rebellious forces fighting the Ethiopian government.