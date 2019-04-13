Trump Accuses ‘Radical Left’ of Wanting to Retry the ‘No Collusion Mueller Report’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Saturday morning to question why “Radical Left Democrats” should get the opportunity to “retry and examine the $35,000,000 (two years in the making) No Collusion Mueller Report, when the crime committed was by Crooked Hillary, the DNC and Dirty Cops?”

He finished the tweet with, “Attorney General Barr will make the decision!”

Trump has vacillated between embracing and criticizing the nearly 400-page report by special counsel Robert Mueller, which Attorney General William Barr is expected to release next week. He initially embraced the release of the full report, but has since dialed back his enthusiasm, cautioning that Democrats will not be satisfied no matter what.

It is yet unclear to what extent Barr will redact information that could be seen as harmful to the president. He has said he will redact grand jury material and any details that are related to ongoing investigations as well as keeping in mind the privacy rights of “peripheral third parties.”

“I don’t intend at this stage to send the full unredacted report to the [judiciary] committee,” Barr said last Tuesday before the House Appropriations Committee on the Department of Justice’s 2020 budget.

During that hearing, he admitted that he thought “spying did occur” during the 2016 presidential campaign that led to Trump’s election, but he refused to elaborate or explain if evidence of such is in Mueller’s report.

Last week, Trump said he had not yet seen the full report, and, at least at the time he was questioned by White House reporters, didn't care about it.

“I have not read the Mueller report, I haven’t seen the Mueller report,” he told White House reporters as reported by Reuters. “As far as I’m concerned I don’t care about the Mueller report. I’ve been totally exonerated. No collusion, no obstruction.”

His recent Twitter frenzy seems to undermine his proclaimed lack of concern.





