Trump acknowledges there will be a 'Biden administration,' effectively admitting he lost while still calling for the election to be overturned

President Donald Trump effectively admitted on Friday that he lost the 2020 election when he tweeted about the "Biden administration."

The president, however, continued to push for the result of the election to be overturned.

"Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done," Trump said.

Trump has refused to concede, repeatedly pushing the baseless claim that President-elect Joe Biden won because of mass fraud.

President Donald Trump on Friday referenced the "Biden administration" in a tweet for the first time, essentially acknowledging that he lost the 2020 election after weeks of denial and refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

But Trump also made clear that he still wants to see the election result overturned, though there's virtually no chance of that happening at this point.

"Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done," Trump, one of just three presidents in US history to be impeached, wrote.

"They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!" he added.

This tweet comes as Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is under investigation by the Justice Department over his financial dealings - a fact that Attorney General Bill Barr knew for months but kept under wraps so as not to sway the election, the Wall Street Journal reported. Hunter, however, is not set to play any role in the incoming Biden administration.

Meanwhile, Ken Paxton, the pro-Trump attorney general of Texas, has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Trump and 17 GOP attorneys general support the suit. George Conway, a conservative lawyer and husband to ex-Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, in an op-ed on Thursday described the Texas suit as "a recycling of failed claims" and an "embarrassment to the legal profession."

All 50 states and Washington, DC, have already certified their election results and the federal deadline to do so has passed. Meanwhile, Trump and his GOP allies have won zero out of nearly 40 election-related lawsuits, and the Supreme Court has already denied one attempt from Republicans to overturn the results in Pennsylvania.

The Electoral College is set to vote on December 14, which will finalize Biden's victory.

Still, Trump appears determined to keep challenging the outcome, and continues to push baseless claims that Biden won due to widespread fraud. No evidence has emerged to vindicate Trump's claims.

In short, Trump is spending his final days in office attempting to invalidate millions of votes, and breaking from a hallmark of American democracy by refusing to concede and help foster a peaceful transfer of power.

