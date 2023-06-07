Trump ad takes aim at ‘rabid wolf’ special counsel Jack Smith as Mar-a-Lago classified documents indictment looms

Former President Donald Trump Wednesday took aim at special counsel Jack Smith, accusing him in a new ad of being part of a liberal “pack of rabid wolves” trying to derail his White House comeback bid.

As possible indictments loom in the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal, a pro-Trump super PAC put Smith squarely in the political crosshairs for supposedly ginning up an unfounded legal witch hunt against the former president.

The ad shows Smith in a montage of Trump bogeymen including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and even former presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

“Like a pack of rabid wolves, they attack,” a narrator says ominously. “But here’s the thing: (Trump) will never blink.”

The sharpest attack yet against Smith comes as he nears a decision to criminally charge Trump in connection with his taking classified documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort and refusing to return them in defiance of a subpoena.

It suggests Trump will use the same playbook he has in myriad past legal entanglements: fiercely attack the investigators.

Trump, who is leading the GOP primary field by a wide margin, hopes to defuse any political blowback from potential indictments by tarring Smith as a biased Deep State official on a mission to stop Trump from winning back the White House.

Indictments could reportedly be handed up as soon as this week after Trump’s defense team met with Smith and his team in what most legal analysts believe was a last-ditch effort to persuade them not to charge the former president.

Trump himself insisted Wednesday that he has not been told he will be indicted even as some right-wing allies said he had been informed that he will be charged.

“No one has told me I will be indicted and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done nothing wrong,” Trump wrote on his social media site.

Meanwhile, a pro-Trump press aide testified before a federal grand jury in Miami that is investigating the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal.

Tyler Budowich, a spokesman for the Make America Great PAC, was reportedly asked about statements he issued in which Trump denied retaining any classified documents.

It’s unknown why Smith has empaneled the second grand jury in south Florida. It is operating along with the main one in Washington, D.C., that is probing the documents and Trump’s alleged effort to obstruct the feds’ investigation.

A D.C. grand jury under Smith’s direction is examining Trump’s effort to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, action that culminated with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a significant breakthrough for prosecutors, it was reported late Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has testified in one or both investigations.

Meadows is considered perhaps the most critical witness, particularly in the Jan. 6 probe, because he was the primary gatekeeper for Trump in the weeks leading up to the attack and as the violence unfolded at the Capitol.

