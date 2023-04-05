Trump addresses supporters after historic court date
Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters after returning from a NY arraignment hearing. (4 April 2023)
Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters after returning from a NY arraignment hearing. (4 April 2023)
Allan Lichtman, distinguished professor of history at American University, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Donald Trump’s arraignment, how the Republican Party will respond to these charges, and the outlook for presidential elections.
With Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea both on the hunt for new managers, the coming weeks and months could be decisive for the long-term balance of football power in London.
Travelers can expect delays and detours during roadwork to repair the damaged highway.
Trump has become the first serving or former president to be indicted in a criminal case, which comes as he prepares for the 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump sat solemnly in a New York City courtroom Tuesday as prosecutors charged him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a hush money investigation. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly assailed the investigation, called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024. Trump's lawyers have said the former Republican president “did not commit any crime” and they will "vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”
Donald Trump has told supporters gathered at Mar-a-Lago that the case against him is "fake" and that America's justice system is "lawless" as he attacked the "Trump-hating" judge who oversaw his first court appearance today.
Former President Donald Trump appeared at a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for charges related to his role in a hush-money payment occurring in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. As the former president's arraignment proceeds, could these legal concerns push the Republican Party away from Trump in the 2024 election? Steve Clemons, Semafor Founding Editor at Large joined Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Jared Blikre to discuss the legal challenges surrounding Trump, and what kind of impact it may have on the Grand Old Party. "I don’t think anything we're seeing right now wakes the Republican Party up all of a sudden and says 'we're going to walk away from Donald Trump,'" says Clemons. He adds that the legal drama could lead to "a lot of people running for Vice President and for Secretary of Commerce" in the upcoming election. "Trump is fueled by this," Clemons says, adding that "gravity works differently in the Republican party." Check out the full interview Here KEY VIDEO MOMENTS: 00:00:08- Republicans won't walk away from Trump 00:00:25 - Legal issues will fuel Trump in 2024 00:00:30 - Republicans operate differently than Democrats
A federal appeals court ruled that Stormy Daniels must pay $121,000 in legal fees to former President Donald Trump after she lost a 2018 defamation case against him. CBS News' John Dickerson has more.
A U.S. military laboratory has helped Swedes confirm what was suspected for years: A woman was among those who died on a 17th-century warship that sank on its maiden voyage, the museum that displays the ship said Tuesday. The wreck of the royal warship Vasa was raised in 1961, and was remarkably well-preserved after more than 300 years underwater in the Stockholm harbor. It has since been place at the Vasa Museum, one of Stockholm’s top tourist attractions where visitors can admire its intricate wooden carvings.
Former President Donald Trump has arrived at a New York courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (April 4)
Severe storm potential this afternoon and evening
Temperatures rise into the 60s this afternoon. Rain will move in late today and tonight. Severe storms are possible Wednesday.
Jelly Roll won “Male Video of the Year,” “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year,” and “CMT Digital - First Performance of the Year."
Across Illinois, 20% of ICU beds are available, but the southwestern region has higher utilization.
Tension is high as Trump supporters and detractors await the former president's arrest in New York City
Trump's social media ranting has already earned him a warning from Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, who cautioned that a gag order is not off the table
Former President Donald Trump appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to his alleged role in making an illegal hush money payment to an adult film star in 2016. In response, Republican politicians, right-wing media, and Trump’s large adult sons have taken this matter about as well as you’d expect—that is, by sharing information about the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan on social media to try to discredit
We’re supposed to be impressed with the historicity of the moment. I’m not feeling it.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) hit back Monday at New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) for warning her to be on her “best behavior” during protests against former President Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday. “Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional…
Judge Juan Merchan said during Donald Trump's Tuesday arraignment that he expects all his defendants, even "high profile" ones, to show up to court.