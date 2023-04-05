Trump addresses supporters after historic court date

Yahoo Finance Video

Former President Donald Trump appeared at a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for charges related to his role in a hush-money payment occurring in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. As the former president's arraignment proceeds, could these legal concerns push the Republican Party away from Trump in the 2024 election? Steve Clemons, Semafor Founding Editor at Large joined Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Jared Blikre to discuss the legal challenges surrounding Trump, and what kind of impact it may have on the Grand Old Party. "I don’t think anything we're seeing right now wakes the Republican Party up all of a sudden and says 'we're going to walk away from Donald Trump,'" says Clemons. He adds that the legal drama could lead to "a lot of people running for Vice President and for Secretary of Commerce" in the upcoming election. "Trump is fueled by this," Clemons says, adding that "gravity works differently in the Republican party." Check out the full interview Here KEY VIDEO MOMENTS: 00:00:08- Republicans won't walk away from Trump 00:00:25 - Legal issues will fuel Trump in 2024 00:00:30 - Republicans operate differently than Democrats