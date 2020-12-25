Trump addresses ‘terrible pandemic’ in Christmas message, then hits out at Republicans abandoning him over election defeat

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump deliver their 2020 Christmas message (The White House)

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump delivered a very traditional Christmas message in which they addressed the “terrible pandemic” and the courageous response of citizens.

In a video posted on White House social media channels, the president also spoke of the successful delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine, with the first lady thanking law enforcement and the military for keeping Americans safe.

Shortly after releasing the video on Christmas Eve, Mr Trump was back on Twitter complaining about the lack of support from Republicans whom he claims he saved from electoral defeat but who have now abandoned him.

He also lashed out at Twitter itself for “going wild with their flags, trying to suppress even the truth” and “stifling free speech”.

“Does Congress know that this is how Communism starts? Cancel Culture at its worst,” Mr Trump tweeted.

.@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share with our family & friends fill our hearts with peace & joy! pic.twitter.com/aR2HNhMDPr — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2020

In one all-caps post, the president claims that voter fraud is not a conspiracy theory, but that “IT IS A FACT!!!”

He specifically called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a second tweet about his lack of support from Republicans.

“I saved at least 8 Republican Senators, including Mitch, from losing in the last Rigged (for President) Election. Now they (almost all) sit back and watch me fight against a crooked and vicious foe, the Radical Left Democrats,” he said.

“I will NEVER FORGET!”