Trump adds Biden to his 'low IQ' list

President Trump on Monday welcomed former Vice President Joe Biden as a potential opponent in 2020 by anointing him with one of his favorite epithets, low IQ.

Trump, who has described himself as “a very stable genius” and likes to boast about an uncle who was a professor at MIT, on Monday called Biden “another low I.Q. individual” after the former vice president stumbled over his not-quite-announcement of his candidacy for president.

“Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President,” Trump tweeted. “Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”

This attack comes days after Trump mocked Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s hand gestures, asking if the former Texas congressman was “crazy or is that just the way he acts?”

Biden, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 1988 and 2008, hasn’t announced yet but came very close to doing so this past weekend.

During his keynote speech at a fundraising dinner for Delaware Democrats, Biden said, “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the United--.”

He quickly corrected himself: “Of anybody who would run. I didn’t mean it! Of anybody who would run.”

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden (Yahoo News photo illustration; photos: AP, Getty Images) More

Trump has said Biden would be his “dream” opponent.

In a 2018 interview on “CBS Evening News,” anchor Jeff Glor asked Trump, “Who do you think your Democratic opponent will be? Joe Biden says he’ll make a decision by January.”

“Well, I dream, I dream about Biden,” said Trump. “That's a dream.”

He went on to say “President Obama took him out of the garbage heap” to be his running mate 2008.

Trump has also described Biden as “crazy.” After Biden said he’d “take [Trump] behind the gym and beat the hell out of him” if he heard him making lewd comments about women, Trump tweeted that “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically…”

Biden joins a long list of individuals Trump has deemed “low IQ,” including Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., actor Robert De Niro, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom the president challenged to an IQ test, and even his former secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, with whom he offered to “to compare IQ.”

Defending his own intellectual abilities in 2013, Trump tweeted, “Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure, it's not your fault.”

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves goodbye after speaking at the State Department in Washington, March 13, 2018. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP) More

Biden himself has tried to claim the intellectual high ground during a presidential run. At a campaign appearance in New Hampshire in 1987, he snapped at a questioner who questioned his law school record.

“I think I have a much higher IQ than you do,” responded Biden. He went on to falsely state that he graduated in the “top half” of his class at Syracuse College of Law and “graduated with three degrees from college.”

Biden, graduated with a BA from the University of Delaware (he was a double major in history and political science) and earned a law degree from Syracuse, where he ranked 76th in a class of 85, according to the New York Times. He later admitted his memory was faulty.

While Biden’s academic records have been made transparent, Trump made sure his were concealed, according to his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

Calling Trump a conman during a House Oversight Committee hearing, Cohen said his former boss “directed me to threaten his high school, his colleges and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT scores.”

Last fall, when talking about his performance on standardized tests, Biden at a D.C. conference sarcastically mocked Trump saying, “I’m clearly not as smart as Trump, the smartest man in the world. But I have a relatively high IQ.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News: