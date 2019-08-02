Trump Adds To China Tariffs: Discounted Stocks

This was a crazy week in the markets with almost 1000 public companies reporting earnings, the Federal Reserve cutting rates, a jobs report, and now trade tensions heighten even further with Trump announcing an addition 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese goods.

The S&P 500 has fallen over 2.5% since 1:00 pm EST yesterday and the market’s ‘fear index’, the VIX, is up over 30% to its highest levels since May. Equity markets around the world are seeing sharp declines as this new tariff accentuates investor’s concern over the cooling global economy. Below is a 6-month chart of the VIX from the CBOE site.

Investors are flying from stock into the safety of treasury bonds causing interest rates to plummet. This additional tariff does not imply that a recession is inevitable as the market might have you guess. China may not be able to stand idle for long with this new set of tariffs tightening the noose.

As stock prices slide, so do valuations, causing some equities to look increasingly attractive. Your favorite blue-chip stocks are falling to discount levels.

Amazon AMZN

Amazon has fallen 8% since its earnings release on July 25th with this recent tariff further accentuating the firm’s growth deceleration fears. Amazon isn’t as exposed to China as some of its brick-and-mortar competitors. AMZN could actually become more relatively valuable compared to its peers as the trade war ensues.

Amazon’s cloud segment, AWS, missed estimates in the earnings report last week, decelerating the growth of this segment quicker than expected. AWS is anticipated to be the primary growth driver moving forward. This larger than expected slowdown caused uneasy AMZN sentiment in the market.

Amazon has been struggling with short term costs due to its investment in one-day delivery domestically and internationally. Analysts are anticipating that Amazon’s high margin AWS cloud business will make up for the thinning margins in e-commerce. 70 to 80% of operating income is expected to be derived from AWS by the end of this year.

Prime Day was an enormous success, and the single largest event in Amazon history with sales surpassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Expect the benefits of this event to be reaped in Q3.

I believe that these short-term margin cuts will not affect the long-term growth of the company, and as AMZN’s price falls the buying opportunity ripens.

AMZN is currently trading at $1,812, and I would look to buy shares as they come closer to $1,700.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Disney DIS

Disney has been on my radar ever since they announced the release of Disney+. I believe that this is going to be a massive win for the company with its international exposure and a seemingly endless stream of quality content.

Disney is set to launch Disney+, it’s streaming platform, on November 12th, and this is expected to shake up the streaming category. DIS surged 12% the day this platform was unveiled, while NFLX dipped 4.5%.