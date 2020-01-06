Trump Adds Iran Risk to 2020 Tests of Impeachment, Re-Election

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. political year will begin with 100 senators deciding the fate of Donald Trump’s presidency and end with 150 million voters or more doing the same in November.

Trump’s acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate is a sure bet. His re-election is not.

No president has ever run in a general election after being impeached, so there’s no precedent for how the Senate trial will affect Trump’s re-election chances. Trump added even more unpredictability last week by ordering a drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, increasing the risk of war and causing oil prices to spike not even 48 hours into an election year.

The political picture is so cloudy that one professor who has correctly predicted seven of the last eight U.S. presidential elections -- including Trump’s upset win in 2016 -- isn’t sure his model is up to the task this time out.

“Trump really has broken patterns of American history that have held since the Civil War,” said Allan Lichtman, a political history professor at American University. “That makes political analysis perilous and that makes this impeachment different.”

Split Polls

Trump is heading into the impeachment trial, expected to start as early as this week, with only a tenuous grip on his possible re-election, despite having one of the strongest economies in years. Head-to-head national polling shows Joe Biden consistently beating Trump in the popular vote and other major Democratic candidates largely within the margin of error.

Polling in battleground states is less reliable, but shows Trump largely behind in Midwestern states that were the key to his victory in 2016 -- despite an improving economy.

“The fact that we have the strongest economy in 50 years and he’s stuck at 43% approval ought to scream volumes for his language and his overreach,” said Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster and communications strategist.

And that is even before his impeachment trial, which will put some the Democratic allegations about his handling of Ukraine back into the headlines. Polling shows Americans are essentially split, according to RealClearPolitics, with an average of 47.3% in favor and the same number opposed.

Those polls also show significant numbers who oppose impeachment -- but still believe that Trump did something wrong when he asked the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden, his chief rival for the presidency.

Trump, who once predicted that President Barack Obama would start a war with Iran to help his re-election, clearly sees political benefits to his Iran response.

“President Trump has sent an unmistakable message: Terrorists will pay a heavy price for attacking Americans,” said Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany in a statement. “American strength has been restored under the leadership of President Trump.”

The escalation of conflict gives Trump’s Republican allies one more attack line against his impeachment -- and it has also forced Democrats into the position of lamenting the killing of a terrorist. Biden called the attack “incredibly dangerous and irresponsible.” Another presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed off on calling Soleimani a “murderer” and is now calling his killing by a U.S. drone attack an “assassination.”

‘Overcaffeinated’ Rhetoric

“Both Trump and the Democrats have overcaffeinated their rhetoric,” said Luntz. “The Democrats are being driven so far to the left by their base that they risk alienating the center.”

The result of the Nov. 3 election will either vindicate Trump as a two-term, transformational president or repudiate him as a one-term wonder.

Further complicating the picture is that House and Senate negotiators haven’t even decided on a timetable for impeachment. There are only 29 days before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, followed by Trump’s State of the Union address the following night.

The stakes are likely to long outlive the Trump presidency. If he wins, he’ll blunt the threat of impeachment as a congressional power. If he loses, future Congresses may be more willing to use it to rebuke a president of the opposite party.

The Senate needs 67 votes to convict Trump on the House charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine affair. That means at least 20 Republicans would have to break ranks to remove Trump from office.