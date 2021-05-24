Trump admin deported 348 migrants alone without documenting if they wanted to leave kids behind

Jacob Soboroff and Julia Ainsley
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES — During the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported at least 348 migrant parents separated from their children “without documenting that those parents wanted to leave" their children behind in the U.S., according to a new report from an internal government watchdog.

In a report dated May 18, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General said that “in some cases, ICE removed separated parents without their children even though ICE officers effecting their removal knew the parents wanted to bring their children with them.”

According to the report, some records also do not make clear whether or not ICE ever gave some parents the option of reunifying with their children before the parents were removed from the U.S.

The OIG said it had conducted the special review because of allegations from parents who had been removed that they weren’t given the option to reunify with their children.

The report found that these deportations began under the Trump administration’s pilot program for family separation in El Paso, Texas, in July 2017 and continued until July 11, 2018, several weeks after the official “zero tolerance” family separation policy had been stopped by executive order.

“Although DHS and ICE have claimed that parents removed without their children chose to leave them behind, there was no policy or standard process requiring ICE officers to ascertain, document, or honor parents’ decisions regarding their children,” said the OIG report. “As a result, from the time the Government began increasing criminal prosecutions in July 2017, ICE removed at least 348 parents separated from their children without documenting that those parents wanted to leave their children in the United States.”

“In fact, ICE removed some parents without their children despite having evidence the parents wanted to bring their children back to their home country.”

ICE concurred with two recommendations the watchdog made to ensure that ICE documents parents’ decisions in the future and also shares information to make it possible to contact separated parents for whom such documentation is missing.

“This report’s findings are a tragic reminder of how parents and children were cruelly separated by the prior administration," a DHS spokesperson said.

"We are working tirelessly to reunite separated families and rebuild our immigration system so our laws are administered fairly and humanely. We concur with the recommendations in the Office of Inspector General’s report and will continue to take actions to build on the progress we have made."

The Trump administration separated more than 5,500 families during 2017 and 2018, according to pro bono lawyers commissioned by a federal judge to track down the parents of separated children.

The lawyers said in a court filing last week that they had yet to reach the parents of 391 children, down from 445 in April.

The Biden administration set up a task force to reunite separated parents, and the task force is working with the lawyers to bring back deported parents who have been identified. This month, the first four families were reunited.

Recommended Stories

  • They tried to overturn the 2020 election. Now they want to run the next one.

    Trump supporters who back his claim that the 2020 vote was rigged are running to become the top election officials in key states.

  • Obama suggested Trump rename the Iran Nuclear Deal the 'Trump Anti-Nuclear Deal' when they met at the White House, according to new book

    Obama's strategy at the 2016 Oval Office meeting was to "start by buttering up Trump," according to a copy of a forthcoming book obtained by Insider.

  • Bitcoiners Waving Eco-Friendly Bona Fides Bet on Premium

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s environmental dark side has been glossed over for years. Elon Musk changed that with a tweet.And with it, the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer threw open what some see as a new market opportunity for crypto “miners” brandishing their eco-friendly credentials. Some are working to sell what they are calling green Bitcoin -- coins whose transactions are verified on the blockchain by computers powered only by renewable energy. The bet is that they will be able to command a premium of up to 10%.“There’s a market that doesn’t know it yet,” said Sheldon Bennett, CEO at crypto miner DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. His firm has had discussions with “multiple banks and financial institutions” that want to buy Bitcoins that can fulfill increasing demand for environmental, social and corporate governance compliance, he said. “More and more, they are saying if there’s an option, I am willing to pay a premium to get it.”The corporate world has increasingly focused on environmental concerns in recent years -- or at least on appearing to care about green issues. With the shift, investors are hot to buy into renewable energy as the next big thing. Companies in every sector are pledging to cut their carbon emissions. And the Biden administration has set tough carbon goals and promised to fund new green technologies. Even before Musk helped to roil the crypto world with his tweet saying Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment, industry participants have been moving to address the green backlash. In addition to the mining pool focused on specifically using renewable energy, DMG recently joined the Crypto Climate Accord, a private-sector initiative to decarbonize the crypto industry by 2030. The group was inspired by the Paris Climate Agreement.The idea of paying a premium for green Bitcoin may not be such a stretch, considering that coins that don’t use energy-intensive mining -- such as Cardano and Polkadot -- actually enjoyed a short rally following Musk’s comments when Bitcoin tumbled. The protocols they use to secure their networks and process transactions use less power than the system that supports Bitcoin.A growing number of companies in the crypto industry are alert to the danger of being tagged as not green, said Isaac Maze-Rothstein, a research analyst at Wood Mackenzie.Intense Competition“There are a bunch of miners who saw what happened with the coal industry,” he said. “So they only pursue a project if it’s carbon negative. There are others who want to co-locate with wind, or with solar.”Miners’ willingness to shoulder potentially higher costs to go green may depend on Bitcoin’s price, of course. When the going gets tough, many green miners may be forced to change their game and go for lower cost, and dirtier energy, instead, said Christopher Bendiksen, head of research at CoinShares, a provider of digital-asset investment services.“Right now mining is hyper profitable,” Bendiksen said. “And these hyper profitability periods don’t last forever. When mining costs start approaching Bitcoin price again, the costs will matter. Bitcoin mining is absolutely ruthless, and you are competing against miners that are in different countries than you are, and they don’t necessarily care about the environment like you do. It’s quite dangerous for your competitiveness over time.”Today, only between 55% to 65% of total Bitcoin mining is done using renewable energy, Bendiksen estimated. About 50% of all Bitcoin is being mined in China, some of whose regions rely on cheap coal. Some of it is mined in Kazakhstan and Iran, using dirty energy as well.Ironically, some Bitcoin miners that call themselves green have managed to get to a low energy cost that can help them survive downturns -- by purchasing old coal-burning power plants. While designating themselves as green miners may raise some eyebrows, the strategy appears to be increasing in use.Greenidge Generation Holdings, is mining using a dormant New York state-based coal-powered power plant, which has been converted to natural gas. Starting in June, the company will be purchasing carbon offset credits to be carbon neutral.Elsewhere, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. owns a plant in Scrubgrass Township, Pennsylvania, that runs on waste coal. The state has about 700 piles -- some of them containing as many as 10 million tons -- of coal-containing waste left over from steel making. Stronghold gets paid by the state to clean up the piles, which it burns to generate energy -- some for Bitcoin mining.“We don’t know of anyone who has a lower cost of power than us,” said Greg Beard, Stronghold’s CEO.Others are going for more innovative methods. A firm called Gather mines crypto using the unused processing power of computers used by people visiting Websites the company partners with. While users are streaming a video or reading the news on a website that’s teamed up with Gather, the company will mine crypto.“You’re not building massive new server farms in Iceland or Alaska, you’re just using the wasted resources that are already consuming electricity,” said Gather CEO Raghav “Reggie” Jerath, who founded the company in 2018. “We are not taking extra electricity from the grid.”Talen Energy Corp., a debt-laden power producer operating in the U.S. Northeast and Texas, unveiled a sweeping plan this week to focus more on clean energy and expand into crypto mining. The Woodlands, Texas-based company owns a mix of natural gas, coal, nuclear and solar plants.For Gryphon Digital Mining, one of the cheapest and longest used sources of power fits the bill while keeping it all simple. Gryphon, which expects to begin mining in August, plans to go 100% hydropower using a facility in upstate New York.“We are ESG committed,” said Gryphon CEO Rob Chang. “We will only look at renewable. We’ll not do the financial gymnastics others do.”(Updates chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bad dream stopped Everest guide from climbing peak 26th time

    A record-holding Sherpa climber halted his attempt to scale Mount Everest for a 26th time because of a bad dream but plans to try again next year. Kami Rita already reached the summit of the world's highest mountain for a record 25th time earlier this month but stopped his most recent climb more than halfway to the top. “I was making (the 26th) attempt and had reached up to Camp Three but the weather turned bad and I had a really bad dream," Rita said on return to Kathmandu on a helicopter from the mountain on Tuesday.

  • Russia orders Google to delete 'illegal' content or face slowdowns

    Russia's Roskomnadzor internet commission gave the company 24 hours to delete more than 26,000 instances of what it's classifying as illegal content.

  • GOP officials seek probe of Proud Boys ties to censure vote

    Republicans in Nevada are calling for an investigation into a vote last month to censure the GOP secretary of state after allegations emerged that the balloting was swayed by activists with ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. The Clark County Republican Party, representing Las Vegas and the most populated part of the state, along with Republicans in the state Senate, called for a review of the vote after a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal alleged the Nevada Republican Party added about 40 people, including activists with extremist ties, to its membership the day of the censure vote to ensure the measure passed.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Doesn’t Care If Your Wages Don’t Cover Childcare. ‘The Marketplace’ Has Spoken

    The senator argued that workers should be forced off of the $300 per week federal unemployment subsidy

  • Erdogan's meet with U.S. CEOs to highlight ties -embassy

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a roundtable call with several U.S. corporate chief executives on Wednesday to highlight both countries' growing cooperation, Turkey's embassy in Washington confirmed on Tuesday. One source called it an opportunity to test the waters with companies ahead of Erdogan's planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next month. The "CEO-level virtual roundtable" would include a wide range of U.S. industries, Yaprak Ece, an official at the Turkish Embassy, said in an email.

  • Suspicious package delivered to home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul

    Politico reported that the suspicious package contained white powder, while Axios cited a representative of the senator to be saying that the large envelope also had an image containing a death threat. "FBI Louisville is working with the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical support," an FBI spokesman told the media.

  • The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault

    Christopher Grider said he came to Washington on Jan. 6 with no intention of rioting. Grider, 39, a winery owner and former school teacher in Texas is among at least a dozen Capitol riot defendants identified by The Associated Press who have claimed their presence in the building was a result of being “caught up” in the hysteria of the crowd or that they were pushed inside by sheer force. Many attended a rally by Trump, who was refusing to concede even though there was no evidence to suggest the election had been rigged and his own administration said it wasn't.

  • The Navy has a new ocean to worry about, it's not clear how it's going to deal with it, top lawmaker says

    "I don't feel like the Navy is sort of raising the alarm flag enough," Rep. Elaine Luria told Insider.

  • Inside Ben Affleck’s “Huge Effort” to Win Over “Smitten” Jennifer Lopez All Over Again

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "giddy" following their Miami meetup, a source exclusively shared with E! News. Here's why J.Lo is thoroughly impressed by how Ben has "stepped up" his game.

  • Mexican parents clean reopening schools where thieves took even toilet doors

    Wiping away dust from bookshelves and mopping grimy floors, teachers and parents across Mexico are sprucing up vandalised schools ahead of the nationwide reopening on June 7. Mexico has kept state schools shut since March 2020, when students and teachers abandoned them after the coronavirus pandemic triggered the first nationwide lockdown. Since then, between 40% to 50% of all Mexican schools have reported vandalism or theft, according to trade union officials.

  • The ranking police officer in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene denied having body camera footage for two years, according to an AP report

    Police initially said that Greene died in a car crash; they later said he died on the way to the hospital. Video of the arrest was published by the AP.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Lashes Out at Whoopi for Cutting Her Off to Go to Break

    Meghan McCain was particularly fired up for Monday’s episode of “The View.” So much so that Whoopi Goldberg had to cut McCain’s ranting short in order to go to commercial break. And for that, McCain yelled directly at her co-host. Kicking off the episode’s “Hot Topics” segment, the panel of women discussed the recent anti-Semitic words of Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared the treatment of people who don’t want to wear masks anymore to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust. While the hosts of “The View” unanimously condemned Greene’s comments, Meghan McCain questioned why they were coming up as a “Hot Topic” this week, when she had tried to discuss recent increases in hate crimes against Jews last week. “This was all happening last week,” McCain said after listing a slew of reported crimes. “I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress – and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats – I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what’s happening on the left, because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled.” McCain then went into a long rant about what she calls “blatant bias in the media” that only focuses on the mistakes of Republicans, rather than on both sides. She added that anti-Semitism is “a huge problem everywhere in this country” trying to launch into another anecdote. At that point, Whoopi agreed with McCain but had to verbally cut her off to go to a commercial break. Attempting to make that clear, Whoopi indicated that they were going to break, but when they returned, McCain could finish her thoughts. “Why are you cutting me off?” McCain yelled over her co-host. “I’m cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan! Why do you think I’m cutting you off?” Whoopi fired back. Indeed, when the show returned from its commercial break, McCain finished her sentiment, getting heated once more when Whoopi argued that Rep. Ilhan Omar was called out for her own problematic comments in the past, which McCain claimed she hadn’t been. Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Lashes Out at Whoopi for Cutting Her Off to Go to Break At TheWrap

  • Biden's DOJ appeals order to release Russia memo used to clear Trump of obstruction

    The Department of Justice moved late Monday to partially appeal a court order to release a memo then-Attorney General Bill Barr cited to justify clearing former President Trump for obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation.Why it matters: The DOJ's court filing just before the midnight deadline goes against a request from Senate Democrats, who urged Attorney General Merrick Garland in a letter not to appeal Judge Amy Berman Jackson's order earlier this month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"These misrepresentations preceded your confirmation as Attorney General, but the Department you now lead bears responsibility for redressing them," they stated.The judge in her order called Barr's public characterization of former special counsel Robert Mueller investigation finding "disingenuous" and said the department hadn't been clear about what purpose the memo would serve.Details: The DOJ has handed over other documents to the watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington in the lawsuit, just not the 2019 Office of Legal Counsel memo, citing in the filing "internal deliberations."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China: The men who are single and the women who don't want kids

    Experts say lifting birth restrictions is not enough if families do not receive other support.

  • 'Twilight' director finally explains why Emmett carries a bag of hard-boiled eggs in the cafeteria scene

    Fans of the 2008 movie began noticing the puzzling detail months ago. It recently resurfaced on TikTok, renewing interest.

  • Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse over deadly Wisconsin shootings slated to begin Nov. 1 and last up to 2 weeks

    The November trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with killing two people during chaotic protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., last year, will take up to two weeks, attorneys said Friday. Prosecutors and Rittenhouse’s attorneys confirmed with Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder during a 10-minute status conference that the trial will begin Nov. 1. Rittenhouse appeared in person in the courtroom for the first time since he was arrested last year.

  • Belarus forces airliner to land and arrests opponent, sparking U.S. and European outrage

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States. In what was described by some EU leaders as a hijacking, the passenger plane flying from Athens to Lithuania was suddenly diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, escorted there by a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet. On its landing, authorities took journalist Roman Protasevich into custody.