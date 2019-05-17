Trump Admin Moves Fueled Iran’s Aggression, U.S. Intel Says

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty More

Trump administration hawks have spent the last two weeks decrying an increased threat from Iran. But U.S. intelligence officials assess that Iran’s aggressive moves came in response to the administration’s own actions.

Three U.S. government officials familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that officials in multiple U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Iran’s new, threatening activity–which the administration points to in justifying its military presence in the Persian Gulf–is in response to the administration’s aggressive steps over the last two months. The National Security Council, the CIA, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not provide comment for this story.

In addition, multiple lawmakers on Capitol Hill familiar with American intelligence about Iran told The Daily Beast that Tehran’s aggressive moves—reportedly planning attacks on U.S. diplomatic facilities in Iraq and loading missiles on fishing boats in the Gulf—appear to be in response to Washington’s moves to press the Islamic Republic and its leadership. The Trump administration’s decisions to tighten oil sanctions and to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group were particularly provocative, lawmakers said.

Trump Readies a New War on Iran’s Economy

“Clearly the Iranians are not happy with the maximum pressure campaign that the U.S. is imposing on them, including the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization,” said Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn. “And so I think they’re lashing out, and some of the threats are very concerning.”

Cornyn also said that if the U.S. had held back, the new Iranian threat may not have materialized when and how it did.

“As long as they’re having their way, maybe not, as long as that works for them,” he said. “But clearly, things are not working for them the way they had hoped.”

National Security Adviser John Bolton has previously said the administration’s aggressive efforts aim to squeeze Iran “until its leaders decide to change their destructive behavior, respect the rights of the Iranian people, and return to the negotiating table.” But the policy doesn’t appear to have put leaders there in a mood to make concessions.

In fact, as The Wall Street Journal first reported, Iran’s posture toward American interests became more hostile in direct response to the administration’s moves, according to the assessment of multiple U.S. intelligence officials.

Suicide Drones, Shit-Talking Generals, and Sabotage: Inside the U.S.-Iran Standoff

“I would characterize the intelligence I’ve reviewed as very murky, as reflective of generally increasing tensions in the region, and I have developed a belief that most of the activities that the Iranians are undertaking are in response to our very aggressive posture in the region,” Rep. Jim Himes, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told The Daily Beast.

Himes has vocally criticized the administration’s aggressive steps, recently in a USA Today op-ed with Sen. Chris Murphy, while Cornyn has praised the president’s moves.

A third lawmaker privy to classified information about the Iran threat also hinted at a connection between the administration’s actions and Iran’s increased belligerence.