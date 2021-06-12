Trump admin pushed limits, DOJ secretly obtained lawmakers' data

Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his long list of political enemies. It just wasn’t clear until now how far he would go to try to punish them.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan IS group claims sticky bomb attacks in western Kabul

    The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for bombing two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital that killed seven people. Among the dead were two employees of Afghanistan's state-run film company, a colleague said Sunday. In a statement issued late Saturday, Afghanistan's IS affiliate said its operatives blew up two minivans carrying “disbeliever Shiites” using sticky bombs.

  • The Hurricanes have signed a free agent defenseman to a two-way contract

    The Canes’ new defender has played in 189 NHL games, scoring 55 points with New Jersey and Colorado. He also played the past three seasons in Europe.

  • Biden nominee scrutinized over links to activists convicted of sabotage

    President Biden’s nominee to oversee federal lands in the West is facing Republican pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago.

  • Pelosi: ‘beyond belief’ that Trump DoJ chiefs didn’t know of secret subpoenas

    House speaker says reported seizure of Democrats’ private phone data undermined ‘rule of law’ Nancy Pelosi condemned the Trump justice department as former attorney generals claimed not to have been aware of the alleged information-harvesting efforts. Photograph: Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, said on Sunday it was “beyond belief” that the three top justice department officials of Donald Trump’s administration had been unaware of secret subpoenas seeking private d

  • Biden: Democratic nations in a race to compete with autocratic governments

    Western democracies are in a race to compete with autocratic governments, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday. "We're in a contest, not with China per se, ... with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century," Biden told a news conference at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.

  • Netanyahu out, Bennett in as Israel marks end of an era

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run as Israel's prime minister ended on Sunday with parliament approving a new "government of change" led by nationalist Naftali Bennett, an improbable scenario few Israelis once could have imagined. But the razor-thin 60-59 vote of confidence in a coalition of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties with little in common except a desire to unseat Netanyahu, only underscored its likely fragility. "I am here celebrating the end of an era in Israel," said Erez Biezuner in Rabin Square.

  • Mother throws children out window; jumps from 6-story building

    Police say a one-month-old was critically injured, while the mother and two-year-old are in stable condition.

  • Three West Virginia House members may have to fight each other for only two seats

    West Virginia's three House members, all Republicans, could soon find themselves in a game of political musical chairs, with only two returning to Congress in 2023.

  • UK Huawei 5G ban hammers top line

    In July 2020, Britain banned Huawei from its 5G network, reversing an earlier decision to allow the Chinese company to work on the critical telecoms infrastructure.

  • AP source: Justice Dept secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records

    Apple informed former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn and his wife that the Justice Department had subpoenaed information about accounts belonging to them in 2018, a person familiar with the matter said Sunday, days after two House lawmakers disclosed they, too, had their information secretly subpoenaed. The extraordinary disclosure that the Justice Department sought records of a sitting White House counsel and others, which was first reported by the New York Times, raises questions about how far the Trump administration was willing to go to ferret out who it thought might be responsible for damaging information about the administration. Separately on Sunday, the Senate’s top Democrat called on the Justice Department’s chief national security official — a Trump appointee who has remained in the Biden administration — to testify under oath voluntarily or face a subpoena to answer questions about secretly seizing the phone data from House Democrats and reporters as part of the aggressive investigations into leaks.

  • Some US allies near Russia are wary of Biden-Putin summit

    Central and Eastern European nations are anxious about the coming summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, wary of what they see as hostile intentions from the Kremlin. “I think there have been doubts as to the resoluteness of the present administration to face Russian aggressive actions in a decisive manner,” said Witold Rodkiewicz, chief specialist on Russian politics at Warsaw's Center of Eastern Studies, a state-funded think tank that advises the Polish government.

  • Mother of Girls Allegedly Dumped at Sea by Vengeful Dad Bares Her Anguish

    InstagramIt’s the case that has rocked Spain, sparking protests, triggering an international manhunt, and drawing the attention of the royal family.A father allegedly drugged and killed his two little girls, put their bodies in duffel bags, and dumped their bodies at sea—all to spite their mother for getting a new boyfriend.Now, days after the remains of the older child were found off the Canary Islands, her devastated mom is speaking out, saying she hopes the deaths will not be in vain and will

  • President breaches typical royal protocol by revealing Queen quizzed him about Putin and Xi Jinping

    It is ‘exceptionally’ rare for anyone, including the Prime Minister of UK, to reveal to the public what the Queen says during a meeting

  • US documents solve mystery of war criminal Tojo's remains

    Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a U.S. Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, south of Tokyo.

  • A Michigan man won a $2m lottery over ten years ago. His body was just found floating in a river

    Leroy Fick told Judge winning lottery ‘blew up’ in his face after helping out people who ‘turned on’ him

  • In China's Latest Outbreak, Doctors Say the Infected Get Sicker, Faster

    As the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in southeastern China, doctors say they are finding that the symptoms are different and more dangerous than those they saw when the initial version of the virus started spreading in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan. Patients are becoming sicker, and their conditions are worsening much more quickly, doctors told state-run television Thursday and Friday. Four-fifths of symptomatic cases developed fevers, they said, although it was not clear how

  • Biden will warn Putin the US will respond 'forcefully' if Russia continues its 'reckless and aggressive actions,' Blinken says

    Tensions between Russia and the US have increased following a wave of cyberattacks that are believed to have originated in Russia.

  • Mom tosses newborn baby and toddler out of apartment window before jumping after them

    Eyewitness said woman was ‘tired of being by herself’

  • TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

    Christopher Sign broke story of tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and AG Loretta Lynch during 2016 campaign between Hillary and Trump

  • 22-year-old son of prominent South Carolina legal family found murdered with his mom

    ‘We are pursuing all leads and the investigation is continuing,’ local authorities said