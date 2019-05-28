The Trump admin really, really doesn’t want you to see this climate science

The same scientific agencies that rocketed Neil Armstrong to the moon and forecast the landfall of hurricanes that pummel the U.S. coast also expect dramatic changes to Earth's climate this century, should humanity continue to heat the planet.

But the Trump administration no longer wants many federal scientists to consider longer-term consequences of saturating the atmosphere with the potent heat-trapping gas carbon dioxide, now likely at its highest level in millions of years.

As The New York Times reported on Monday, the head of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) ordered the agency's researchers to only project climate change impacts through 2040, as opposed to the end of the century. What's more, The Times reported that the Trump administration might not include future high carbon emission scenarios (which are quite likely) in forthcoming climate reports, including the congressionally mandated National Climate Assessment — a major report closely reviewed by The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

These actions boil down to withholding climate modeling research that's being done at advanced research centers, universities, and government agencies around the nation.

"These models are based on physics that have been developed over the course of a century," said Bob Kopp, an author of the Fourth National Climate Assessment, released in November 2018.

"These are not random number generators. They're analogous to models used to simulate how an airplane flies," added Kopp, who is also the director of the Institute of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Rutgers University.

"Models use physics and chemistry to model how the climate behaves with known amounts of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere," noted Sarah Green, a chemist at Michigan Technological University.

Skyrocketing carbon dioxide emissions. More

Image: scripps institution of oceanography

It's of little surprise that the Trump administration — which has publicly fostered misinformation about climate science and deleted government climate change web pages — would continue its campaign to quell climate science. But for the most interested parties (those inhabiting the Earth in 2040 and beyond) the administration's latest efforts are ever pertinent.

"I intend to survive past 2040 and so I care about future projections," said Kate Marvel, a climate scientist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. "Besides, we make lots of investments — homes, infrastructure, insurance policies — that last more than 21 years."

"Climate change won't suddenly stop in 2040," added Marvel, noting that even if global society miraculously stopped burning fossil fuels tomorrow (it won't), carbon dioxide is already loaded in the atmosphere, and it will continue to warm the planet.

"It makes no sense to stop projections in 2040, because the consequences of our emission decisions will play out on a much longer time scale, until the end of this century and beyond," emphasized Stefan Rahmstorf, head of Earth System Analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, in Germany. "Cutting these projections off in 2040 would be like sailing into uncharted waters while deliberately putting a highly short-sighted lookout into the crow's nest."

The Trump administration can't stop climate science from advancing outside of government, at research institutions throughout the nation and the greater world, like at Rahmstorf's institute. So the end result of expunging future climate modeling and certain climate scenarios will only serve to weaken congressionally-mandated scientific reports in the U.S. And that may be the administration's plan.