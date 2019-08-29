Trump administration accuses hospital of forcing Catholic nurse to participate in abortion

Federal health officials are accusing an academic medical centre in Vermont of violating the civil rights of a Catholic nurse by calling on her to assist with an abortion when she was on a list of staff who objected to participating in the procedure.

The notice of violation, sent on Wednesday to the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMC), is the latest example of the Trump administration's focus on protecting "religious freedom" - a core value for anti-abortion activists and other social conservatives who are key to the president's political base.

The action against the UVMC is the third enforcement action taken in the 18 months since the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) created a conscience and religious freedom division within its civil rights office. It is the first that deals specifically with a healthcare worker's objection to participating in an abortion.

The nurse is represented by Francis Manion, senior counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, a conservative organisation that works on religious freedom issues and whose chief counsel, Jay Sekulow, is a personal attorney to President Donald Trump.

In his daily podcast on Wednesday, Mr Sekulow announced the centre had uncovered "coerced abortion at the University of Vermont". He portrays HHS's action as a victory, and urges donations to a fundraising campaign for the group.

In a conference call with reporters, Roger Severino, director of HHS's civil rights office, said the office conducted an investigation "for many months" based on a May 2018 complaint that a nurse at the Burlington-based medical centre, whom he declined to name, was asked to assist with the abortion. He said she had previously made clear she was not comfortable being involved with such procedures.

Mr Severino said the nurse, whose name is redacted from HHS documents released on Wednesday, had helped in the past with dilation and curettage, in which tissue is scraped from the uterus for a variety of reasons, and believed that she was going to help with another one.

But when she walked into the room, Mr Severino said, a doctor told her, "Please don't hate me" because the procedure was an elective abortion. The nurse feared losing her job and felt coerced to participate, according to Mr Severino's account.

Read more

Outrage after US pro-life campaigner compares abortion to holocaust

The complaint was lodged several months after the medical centre expanded its services in 2017 to include elective abortions.

The medical centre issued a statement saying it had "promptly and thoroughly" conducted its own investigation into the allegations and "determined that they were not supported by the facts". The statement had no additional details, saying "the issue involves patient care and personnel matters".

Annie Mackin, a medical centre spokeswoman, said UVM has "robust formal protections that strike the appropriate and legal balance between supporting our employees' religious ethical and cultural beliefs, and making sure our patients are not denied access to safe and legal abortion".

Ms Mackin said the medical centre did not believe HHS had legal authority to conduct its investigation, but "we had been working with them". In addition, she said, the centre did not know the inquiry was complete until it was notified shortly before Mr Severino's call with reporters. "We weren't expecting anything like this," she added.