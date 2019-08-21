Trump administration announces plan that would let it detain undocumented children indefinitely

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Wednesday it was taking steps that would allow it to indefinitely detain undocumented children with their families while their immigration cases are pending.

The move, which Department of Homeland Security officials expect to be challenged in federal court, would end a 20-day limit on detaining children and families. The deadline grew out of a 1997 settlement of a class-action lawsuit, and the administration says it led to a boom in adults bringing children when entering the United States illegally.

President Donald Trump tweeted a quote Wednesday from Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, who said the proposal "will effectively end Catch and Release and curb illegal entries."

The effort to remove the cap on family detentions would keep families together, albeit in custody, rather than separating them by placing parents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and children at facilities licensed by the Department of Health and Human Services. The administration's proposed rule would allow it to license and monitor detention facilities where children could be held with their parents until their immigration cases are resolved, a process that can take months.

The move in the longstanding lawsuit settlement comes in a year when the conditions at DHS detention facilities have been widely criticized.

“What this will do is substantially increase our ability to end the catch and release challenges that have fueled this crisis," Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said. “No child should be a pawn in a scheme to manipulate our immigration system."

McAleenan said Immigration and Customs Enforcement's three current family detention centers have campus-like settings and are fundamentally different than facilities for individuals. In Pennsylvania, the facility has suites for each family and separate wings for classroom learning and medical treatment.

“These standards are high,” McAleenan said.

McAleenan said the goal of the proposal is to have fair and expeditious immigration proceedings. The average case for detained migrants was resolved in 50 days in 2014 and 2015, before the Flores settlement was expanded to cover families, he said.

“There is no intent to hold families for a long period of time,” McAleenan said.

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., called the proposal a new low in the administration's treatment of migrant children and families.

"This regulation will allow the administration to dramatically expand family detention and indefinitely lock up children," Thompson said. "When children have repeatedly died in our care for ailments as simple as the flu, keeping them in indefinite detention defies logic and will lead to deadly consequences. The courts must immediately stop this illegal action.”

The department’s proposal comes in response to a class-action lawsuit filed in 1985. In the 1997 agreement that ended the lawsuit, known as the Flores settlement, the government pledged to hold undocumented children in the least restrictive setting possible. The settlement eventually was applied to undocumented children who arrived with their parents and has constrained the government's power to detain families for longer.

In 2015, the Obama administration attempted to hold migrant children who arrived as part of families in federal detention in Texas. But a California judge ruled that the Flores settlement applied to those children, meaning that families couldn't be held longer than about 20 days, out of concern for the children's welfare.

Border Patrol Agents Sara Cabrera, left, and Mario Escalante detain a mother and her two children along the El Paso and Juarez, Mexico on June 24, 2019. The family says they have traveled from El Salvador.

The reason for the time limit was the lack of state licensing to ensure the quality of family detention centers. Conditions at federal detention facilities have been contentious. An inspector general's report in June described Customs and Border Protection facilities, where migrants are housed temporarily before being moved to longer-term detention centers, as "a ticking time bomb." A Justice Department lawyer sparked outrage in June after arguing in federal appeals court that the settlement's requirement of safe and sanitary conditions didn't require it to provide soap or toothbrushes to children to children in short-term holding facilities.