Trump administration awards $1.7 million family planning grant to anti-abortion group

The non-profit Obria Group, which considers itself an anti-abortion version of Planned Parenthood, says the $1.7 million award it is receiving from the Trump administration will help fund a chain of crisis pregnancy centers that oppose abortion and do not offer contraceptives.

At the same time, the Department of Health and Human Services, which announced the grant on Friday, is cutting funds to some Planned Parenthood affiliates.

“Many women want the opportunity to visit a professional, comprehensive health care facility — not an abortion clinic — for their health care needs; this grant will give them that choice,” Kathleen Eaton Bravo, founder and CEO of The Obria Group, said in a statement.

Obria also said it expects to receive a total of $5.1 million over the next three years in Title X Family Planning funding, awarded by HHS, to expand services to low-income individuals and families in four California counties.

Planned Parenthood said Friday that four of its affiliates, which serve 40,000 people in Hawaii, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin and Virginia, were “stripped of funding.”

“Today, they are removing funding from these trusted health centers and providing funding to entities that do not provide evidence-based treatment,” Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen said in a statement.

“This continued attack on Title X will result in dismantling our nation’s program for affordable birth control and reproductive health care, risking access to comprehensive health care for millions of low-income women and families.”

The funding announcement follows a decision by HHS earlier this month to revise its Title X program that will now, among other things, block the availability of federal funds to family planning providers that also offer abortion services, according to the Kaiser Family foundation.

The changes, which are being challenged in federal court, would also prohibit sites that participate in the Title X program from referring pregnant clients to abortion providers.

The Obria Group said the money that it is receiving will help it oversee the work of seven clinic partners in California, including three of its affiliates that do not provide contraceptives or perform abortions.

Obria describes itself as a nonprofit affiliate network that operates 21 health clinics and 11 mobile clinics in five states with 78 licensed medical professionals providing comprehensive health care services.

Obria says these include, among other things, pregnancy testing and counseling, prenatal care through delivery, "sexual risk avoidance education," adoption referral, post-abortion support, HIV/AIDS testing, ultrasounds, and cancer testing."

Of the other four clinics overseen by Obria, two will provide contraceptives, but won't be allowed to use Title X family planning grant program funds to pay for it, an HHS spokesperson said, according to The Hill.

