Trump administration backs down in lawsuit over migrant children held in Texas hotel

A group of unaccompanied migrant children being held at a hotel in McAllen, Texas, won't be subject to the Trump administration's recent coronavirus-related immigration order that bars the entry of those who cross into the United States without authorization.

It was unclear what would happen to young migrants after the order went into effect, but, at least in the case of those held at the McAllen hotel, the White House is backing down in the face of a lawsuit by the Texas Civil Rights Process and the American Civil Rights Union. The children will be processed under the immigration procedures that would apply without the order, meaning that rather than getting returned to their home countries quickly, they'll head to a government shelter, apply for asylum, and wait to reunite with family members in the United States.







DOJ says immigrant children who were held in a hotel in McAllen, Texas, last week --- and who @ACLU/@TXCivilRights sued to represent -- are not going to be expelled under Trump admin's recent border policy: pic.twitter.com/lgZC0MDwAj — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) July 27, 2020

The decision only applies to the children in the McAllen hotel, however. And while there does seem to be a trend in which the government relents when facing lawsuits, there are reportedly many other children who groups like the ACLU aren't able to locate before they are expelled.







As @Haleaziz points out -- this does not necessarily mean the end of the Trump administration using public health law to immediately expel *other* migrant kids who reach the U.S. -- just those in the hotel incident. https://t.co/UcYBZMmKZt — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) July 27, 2020

