Trump administration to bar DACA and undocumented students from billions in federal aid

The White House on Tuesday blocked tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants and DACA recipients from getting billions of dollars in aid earmarked for college students affected by COVID-19.

It's difficult to know just how many people are affected by the Trump administration decision since exact figures are not kept on undocumented immigrants attending U.S. colleges. But recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals alone are estimated to be nearly 700,000, making it likely that scores of students in the DACA ranks will be affected.

In doing so, officials are leaving out a group of students who already face a steeper challenge in attending and finishing college – and whose legal status is in jeopardy pending a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The students are barred from receiving the aid because it is intended for U.S. citizens, according to the Education Department. Undocumented immigrants and DACA recipients already aren’t allowed to access federal financial aid and often must rely on personal finances or private donor money to cover their education.

A view of the campus of Boston College on March 31, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Students at universities across the country were sent home to finish the semester online due to the risk of coronavirus. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker put the state under a stay at home order in an attempt to contain the virus. More

Denis Alvarez, a DACA receipt and student at Arizona State University, said that money would have helped students like her and those in her group, the Undocumented Students for Education Equity, who are struggling to balance classes while dealing with the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Still, being excluded from the federal government’s help is expected.

“I am not surprised to have been left out of this because we have been left out of so many things already,” she said.

The guidance comes at a time when colleges have had to pivot to online instruction and are facing financial turmoil as they’re forced to refund housing costs. Students are struggling to adjust to the new online learning model while dealing with economic uncertainty.

A portion of the CARES Act was meant to address both of these concerns. Universities would get billions of dollars in aid, half of which they required to give to students economically impacted by the coronavirus. The other half could be used to offset the institutions’ costs related to pivoting to online learning.

When Education Secretary Betsy DeVos first announced the release of $6.3 billion earmarked as emergency aid for students, she said colleges would have the discretion to distribute the money.

That roll out hasn't been smooth, and most students still haven't seen that aid. Many universities told USA Today Network reporters earlier this month they needed additional guidance from the Department before they started giving out that money.

Some colleges had hoped they might be able to direct some of that money toward needy students who wouldn’t normally qualify for federal funding, said Ben Miller, the vice president for post-secondary education at the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think-tank. The law distributing the CARES Act stimulus, he said, hadn’t defined which students were eligible, but the department’s new guidance excludes these students.

An Education Department spokeswoman, Angela Morabito, said the act is clear that “this taxpayer-funded relief fund should be targeted to U.S. citizens, which is consistently echoed throughout the law.”

Miller added these types of students count toward a university’s total student enrollment, a figure which was used to generate how much a college would be eligible to receive. So undocumented and DACA receipts may have driven up an institution’s total share of federal aid money, but they’re cut off from it.

Miller said he also feared the additional regulations would result in universities creating more complicated application processes to ensure they comply with the rules. That could prolong the process of distributing that money.