Trump administration charges China-based Zoom executive over disrupting video calls held to commemorate Tiananmen Square crackdown

Reuters
Tienanmen Square vigil
A man displays an image on his smartphone of the Tiananmen crackdown during the Tiananmen Square vigil remembrance in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on June 04, 2020. Miguel Candela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • The Department of Justice on Friday filed charges against Zoom executive Xinjiang Jin, accusing the software engineer of using the company's systems to censor speech.

  • The DOJ alleged in a complaint that Jin, Zoom's primary liaison with Chinese law enforcement, terminated calls held by users commemorating Beijing's 1989 crackdown on student protesters in Tiananmen Square.

  • According to the complaint, Jin fabricated terms of service violations, while his accomplices created fake accounts under protesters' names to discredit them.

  • Zoom said in a blog post that it has fired Jin and placed other employees on leave, and that it is cooperating with law enforcement.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

US prosecutors on Friday charged a former China-based executive at Zoom with disrupting video meetings commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown at the request of the Chinese government.

Xinjiang Jin, 39, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of conspiring since January 2019 to use his company's systems to censor speech, the US Department of Justice said.

In a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors said the software engineer, Zoom's main liaison with Chinese law enforcement and intelligence, helped terminate at least four video meetings in May and June, including some involving dissidents who survived the June 4, 1989, student protests.

Jin allegedly fabricated violations of Zoom's terms of service to justify his actions to his superiors.

Prosecutors also said his accomplices created fake email accounts and Zoom accounts, including in dissidents' names, to suggest meeting hosts and participants supported terrorism, violence, and child pornography.

In a blog post, Zoom said it fired Jin for violating the San Jose, California-based company's policies, and has placed other employees on leave. It also said there was no indication that enterprise data was shared with China's government.

Zoom said it is cooperating with subpoenas from federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and northern California regarding its dealings with China's government, and with a separate U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena.

Jin is not in US custody, and a lawyer for him could not be located.

The complaint cited many communications by Jin, including whether an account hosting a meeting with a dissident he called "a lead of such illegal political activities" could be suspended for 24 hours "to prevent subsequent huge influence on us?"

Jin's actions helped Chinese authorities "censor and punish U.S. users' core political speech merely for exercising their rights to free expression," Acting US Attorney Seth DuCharme in Brooklyn said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Dems Agree to Abandon Direct Aid for State, Local Govs in COVID Stimulus Negotiations

    Congressional Democrats have agreed to take direct aid for state and local governments out of a new coronavirus relief package in exchange for Republicans dropping their demand for liability protections for businesses.The idea to leave both issues on the sidelines of negotiations was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last week, in an attempt to pass a relief bill by the end of the year.Heavily Democratic New York is facing a $15 million budget shortfall going into 2021, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pandemic has also hurt finances in states like Florida, which are dependent on tourism revenue, and Wyoming which raises money through energy taxes."There are many states that are doing reasonably well right now, and a few that are struggling substantially," Jared Walczak, vice president of the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "That makes it very difficult to put a coalition together. That list of states isn’t red or blue, but there is a divide."Many Republicans have refused to send aid to state governments that they contend have managed their finances poorly."We don’t even know how much of the $1 trillion allocated to states and local governments by the CARES Act has already been spent, and they won’t tell us," Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote in National Review last week. "States do not need bailouts; they want bailouts so they can use the money — intended to address the fallout from COVID — to plug the long-standing holes in their budgets and pension systems."The issue of state and local aid will likely be revisited once Joe Biden assumes office in January. Biden has expressed support for state and local aid to plug budget shortfalls.

  • NC judge receives rare censure for allowing harassment and threats in his office

    The state Supreme Court finds he failed to stop the behavior of his executive assistant, a “close” friend since high school.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was in process of divorcing husband, prosecution claims as it slams fresh bail bid

    Ghislaine Maxwell was in the process of divorcing her husband at the time she was arrested by the FBI, the US government claimed on Friday in response to the socialite’s bail plea. Ms Maxwell, 58, filed a fresh appeal to a New York judge on Monday in an attempt to be freed from prison before Christmas. Her husband, understood by The Telegraph to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson, put up more than $22 million in security, saying in a letter to the judge that she was a “wonderful and loving person.” Ms Maxwell claimed she was not a flight risk, as the government has claimed, because she has strong ties to the US and a family life with Mr Borgerson, 44. However, the prosecution responded by revealing that the couple was actually divorcing, which “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States.” “Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when the defendant said she was 'in the process of divorcing her husband.” In the defence’s appeal for bail, lawyers suggested that Ms Maxwell could stay with a friend in New York City under 24-hour surveillance while awaiting her July trial if she was released on bail, notably not with her spouse. Ms Maxwell’s application will now be considered by US District Judge Alison Nathan, who rejected a $5 million bail package for Ms Maxwell in July, agreeing with the government she was an “extreme flight risk”. The heiress has been living in a Brooklyn jail since July, when she pleaded not guilty to helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sex in the mid-1990s. The government also claimed in documents submitted to the US District Court in Manhattan that new details about Ms Maxwell's finances - details she would have known when first seeking bail - did not bolster her case. Financial records show Ms Maxwell transferred vast sums to Mr Borgerson after they married in 2016, which experts say could have been designed to protect her financially from any claims lodged by alleged victims of Epstein. The prosecution, led by US District Attorney Audrey Strauss, alleged in Friday’s filing that Ms Maxwell's decision to move most of her assets to her husband showed her ability to "hide her true wealth," whose size demonstrated she could "absolutely afford" to flee. One victim, Annie Farmer, filed a passionate letter in which she pleaded with the judge not to grant Ms Maxwell bail. “I write this not only on behalf of myself, but all of the other girls and young women who were victimised by Maxwell,” Ms Farmer writes. “Ghislaine Maxwell sexually abused me as a child and the government has the responsibility to make sure that she stands trial for her crimes. “I do not believe that will happen or that any of the women she exploited will see justice if she is released on bail. She has lived a life of privilege, abusing her position of power to live beyond the rules. Fleeing the country in order to escape once more would fit with her long history of anti-social behavior.” Ms Maxwell denies the allegations.

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the freshly pardoned former national security adviser who has since dove into a conspiratorial rabbit hole, has once again called for the military to step in and overturn the 2020 election results.In a Friday appearance on the right-wing network Newsmax, Flynn insisted that he's "not calling for" martial law — something he has endorsed in the past. He'd simply like President Trump to order the military to "rerun an election" in swing states, earning condemnation from current and former military officials alike.In response to a clip of Flynn's Newsmax appearance, retired Gen. Tony Thomas reminded Flynn that he knows better than to make such wild claims. "You know that leveraging the military to 'rerun elections' is a totally inappropriate role for the profession," the former commander of the United States Special Operations Command tweeted. "Stop!"> Mike, stop. Just stop. You are a former soldier. You know that leveraging the military to “rerun elections” is a totally inappropriate role for the profession. You are also undercutting the extraordinary trust and confidence America has in their military. Stop!> > — Tony Thomas (@TonyT2Thomas) December 18, 2020Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville didn't single out Flynn directly, but did decry his actions with a Friday statement. "There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election," the leaders affirmed.Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a similar point last week. "We have established a very long 240-year tradition of an apolitical military that does not get involved in domestic politics," Milley told NPR amid right-wing calls for the military to overturn the election.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • A mom influencer went viral after accusing a couple of trying to abduct her child. Police say it doesn't add up.

    BuzzFeed News reported that police had completely cleared the couple that influencer Katie Sorenson alleged had tried to kidnap her child.

  • New York City changes admissions at many schools to ease racial segregation

    New York City is overhauling how it admits students to some of its most competitive public schools to make them less segregated by race and wealth, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday. Some selective Manhattan high schools, particularly in wealthy neighborhoods, are allowed to give children who live nearby priority in admissions, which has tended to put children living in poorer neighborhoods at a disadvantage. The city will also end "screening" practices at hundreds of middle schools that admit students based on a mixture of grades, test results, attendance rates.

  • Former governor of gang-ravaged Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

    An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to wrack a region plagued by one of the country's most dangerous drug gangs.

  • Senators expect to pass government funding, coronavirus relief bills this weekend

    There's finally a light at the end of the coronavirus relief tunnel.Months after the last COVID-19 stimulus bill expired, lawmakers say they're about ready to pass a renewal that has support from both parties. They also are finalizing the annual government funding bill, which COVID-19 relief is lumped in with, and expect to pass finalized versions this weekend, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Thursday.While boosted unemployment payments and other provisions expired with the previous CARES Act, even more unemployment programs were set to run out at the end of the year. Also expiring Friday is a one-week continuing resolution funding the government, passed last week to keep the government from shutting down as Congress worked out a longer-term deal. Senators may unveil an approximately $900 billion relief package as soon as Thursday, The Washington Post reports, though discussions over its final passage may drag into the weekend.Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said Thursday it's a "real possibility" the Senate passes a 24- or 48-hour continuing resolution to fund the government through the weekend, though Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he "pray[s] we don't do that." Indecision remains over how to distribute stimulus checks — they're expected to be about $600. The final bill is also expected to include boosted unemployment benefits of $300 per week, and $325 billion in aid for small businesses, reports Axios.Democrats and Republicans will both be able to cite wins and losses in the relief bill, Axios notes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can tell fiscally conservative Republicans that this bill doesn't have a very different price tag from the one he proposed over the summer, while Democrats were able to block a liability shield that would prevent businesses from facing coronavirus-related lawsuits.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • 'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

    The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads. “It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and heavily laden roofs when the sun peeked through at noon.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Kansas sheriff’s deputy accused of deliberately running over Black former detective

    Graphic dashcam video captures horrific event which led to federal lawsuit

  • Biden nominee Blinken makes first visit to State Department

    President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. top diplomat, Antony Blinken, on Thursday went to the State Department for the first time since the election, taking part in meetings and briefings as he prepares to take over as Secretary of State. Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump's secretary of state, is quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It was not immediately clear if the two would have a virtual meeting or who Blinken met with while at the department.

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.