Trump Administration to Couple: Ditch Adopted Daughter or Risk Exile

Last month when the World Health Organization dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, State Department officials gave Robin Gallite and her husband Alli, both 41, a choice: Return to the U.S. from Lagos, Nigeria, quickly before the country’s airports closed and the health-care system deteriorated, or stay with their 16-month-old daughter, Nike, and risk getting stuck in the country.

After applying for her adoption in 2018, Robin and Alli took home Adenike-Rae—“Nike” for short—in August from Cross River, a Nigerian state bordering Cameroon. The couple planned to stay with Alli’s family in Lagos for several months while they waited for Nike’s adoption to be finalized by local officials and until they received a U.S. visa for their daughter. They had wanted to spend time with Alli’s family before returning home to the U.S. so Robin could introduce Nike to her own mother. The couple had heard from other parents that obtaining a visa for adopted Nigerian children took months, but they were optimistic about being able to fly back to the U.S. with their daughter in the spring of 2020.

That confidence quickly faded. In February, President Donald Trump placed Nigeria on his travel ban list along with other countries with predominantly large Muslim populations. Weeks later, the coronavirus epidemic ballooned, causing the closure of borders around the world and forcing Americans like Alli and Robin to scramble to find a way out on evacuation flights. The dual events left the couple with a harrowing choice: Even if they were to get on one of the few flights out of Lagos, officials told them that they would not be able to bring their daughter with them.

Alli and Robin’s story may be uniquely traumatic. But it highlights the emotional and logistical difficulties many Americans are facing in trying to get back to the U.S.—difficulties that include trying to book evacuation flights, having to uproot professional and familial structures, and being forced to deal with inconsistent communication with U.S. consulate representatives. The couple’s situation exposes the real-life limitations Americans face in trying to repatriate from a country under Trump’s travel ban and raises questions about how the State Department is handling already in-process visa applications during the coronavirus outbreak.

“When the pandemic hit, we were like ‘OK, we really need to get home to our families.’ And [the consulate’s] communication was ‘well you can get home to your families.’ But we couldn’t. We didn’t have the visa,” Robin said. The latest communication the couple received was in an email from the State Department. “It was something along the lines of ‘Yes, we’re very much aware of Robin’s case and it’s still processing,’” Robin said.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

As of Thursday, Robin, Alli, and Nike are still in Lagos. From their home there, the couple told The Daily Beast about their months-long struggle to try to get their daughter home to Colorado. Since the president’s February proclamation, Robin and Alli said they have continuously tried to seek guidance from State Department officials about why their child’s visa was held up and how the travel ban could affect her case. They have asked U.S. representatives—including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), a prominent advocate for adoption—to help get the family home in one unit.

Robin, a deputy executive director of nonprofit art center Redline in Denver, and her husband Adebambo Alli, who goes by “Alli,” had for years thought about adopting a child. Nigeria was a natural place for them to look. Alli was born in the U.S. but spent his adolescence in Nigeria and still has dozens of family members living there. “When we decided we were going to adopt, Nigeria was the clear choice,” Robin said. “So we decided to go down the adoption path and I have to say… things were really brilliant for us.”