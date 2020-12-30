The Trump administration will fall far short of its goal to start vaccinating 20 million Americans by year's end, as logistical challenges stack up for states

Andrew Dunn,Aria Bendix
coronavirus vaccine doses
Technicians sort doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the Virginia Hospital Center on December 16, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • The US is nowhere close to meeting the Trump administration's goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020.

  • In the absence of clear federal guidance, the vaccine rollout has devolved into a patchwork response that varies by state, experts say.

  • Many health departments are struggling to vaccinate people as coronavirus cases soar in most parts of the country.

  • Early distribution challenges also raise questions about the ability to speedily vaccinate the general population in 2021.

  • For more stories like this, sign up here for Business Insider's daily healthcare newsletter.

The US is nowhere close to meeting its coronavirus vaccination goal for the end of 2020, raising concerns about how long it will take to immunize a vast majority of the American public and curb the pandemic.

Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's coronavirus vaccine initiative, predicted 20 million Americans would get a coronavirus shot by year's end. More than 2.6 million people have received their first injections, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday, and the US has shipped out about 14 million doses. 

On a call with reporters on Wednesday, Warp Speed officials acknowledged that the rollout was running behind schedule. Just an hour before the CDC provided updated vaccine data, Warp Speed officials said they didn't know how many shots had been given to date, but acknowledged that the number was short of their goal.

"We agree that number is lower than we hoped for," Moncef Slaoui, Warp Speed's chief scientific advisor, said on the press call.

The slow vaccine rollout risks delaying an end to the pandemic, and calls into question the timelines top government officials have offered up. They've said shots could be available to most adults who want them in the Spring.

At the current pace of vaccinations, it would take years for the US to immunize enough people to end the pandemic, Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner, said Monday on CNN.

"For us to reach 80% herd immunity through vaccination, it will take us 10 years at a rate of 1 million vaccines a week," she said. "Or, put in a different way, if we want to get there within six months, we have to be doing 3.5 million vaccinations a day, not 1 million a week." 

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on Wednesday that she expects the pace of vaccinations to increase after the holidays. She said some places planned for a "more measured" start to their vaccine campaigns before ramping up.

"I really expect that those numbers are going to increase fast next week," she said on a call with reporters.

The US Defense Department and Gen. Gustave Perna are leading Warp Speed's distribution plan, and states are ultimately responsible for administering the shots and deciding who gets them.

Read more: How the pharma giant Pfizer teamed up with a little-known biotech to develop the first authorized coronavirus vaccine in record time

'We're playing a lot of catch-up'

In the absence of clear federal guidance, the vaccine rollout has devolved into a patchwork response that varies by state, said Dr. Marissa Levine, a public-health professor at the University of South Florida, told Business Insider.

Local health officials have been tasked with coordinating vaccination timelines while caring for sick patients. Many health departments lack the funding to hire enough staff to administer doses in large waves. Others lack the expertise to seamlessly transfer thousands of doses from local warehouses to the arms of individuals - what experts call the "last-mile" challenge.

Read more: Primary-care clinics hope to play a big role in vaccinating Americans, but some don't know when they'll receive coronavirus shots. 3 major chains lay out how they're preparing despite little information.

"A plan that took the nation as a whole into consideration probably would have been a more effective way to approach it," Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, told Business Insider.

Deferring to local authorities has defined other aspects of the US pandemic response, including ramping up testing and scrambling to secure personal protective equipment. With vaccines, however, the US has had almost a year to prepare. 

"It seems like we're playing a lot of catch-up, and a lot more prep work could have been done earlier on to address the many things that are leading to our patchwork rollout right now," Michaud said.

Vaccine rollout was never going to be easy

AP5564447770326920
A worker finishes packing doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler box at McKesson's Olive Branch, Mississippi, distribution center. Business Wire

The process of delivering shots to healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents - among the first in line to be vaccinated in the US - wasn't likely to happen overnight.

Before any shipments went out, the US Food and Drug Administration took two days to assess each one for quality control, CNN reported. Then came the delicate labyrinth of unpacking each box, taking inventory of the vaccine, and preparing each dose for injection. In Pfizer's case, the vials must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, then thawed and diluted.

That has posed a particular challenge for reaching healthcare workers at small, rural providers. Some states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan only started to immunize nursing home residents this week.

But public-health experts say the lagging vaccine timeline wasn't inevitable.

Levine said each state must demonstrate preparedness for public-health emergencies as part of a yearly CDC grant distributed to health departments. 

"Every state has already planned for this," she said. "The question is how have they adjusted it for the specifics of COVID and these first couple of weeks and months where you have limited a vaccine are the biggest test."

If states had been given more funding or guidance early on, Levine added, they may have had an easier time preparing for a vaccine rollout. As it stands, several health authorities made questionable choices during the first few weeks of vaccine distribution.

Health officials in Williamson County, Texas, for instance, closed their offices for Christmas without administering any of the 900 doses they had recently received, the Texas Tribune's Shawn Mulcahy reported.

Some senior citizens in Lee County, Florida waited in line overnight to get access to the shot in a first-come, first-served system, wrote USA Today reporters Elizabeth Weise and Michael Braun, describing the rollout in Florida as "chaotic."

Several healthcare workers have also reported that some administrative officials are getting vaccinated ahead of those who work directly with COVID-19 patients. The vaccine rollout in Maricopa County, Arizona, was "a bit disorganized and ripe for exploitation" one local doctor told NPR, after rumors circulated that anyone with access to a certain link or phone number could get a vaccine appointment. 

"We're seeing people kind of making up their own decisions without any ethical framework," Levine said. "That's a worst-case scenario, because then the people with the most power or connections are more likely to get vaccine, which is the most inequitable way to do what we need to do."

Warp Speed's shifting milestone

Trump Gustave Perna Warp Speed
President Donald Trump and US Army Gen. Gustave Perna during a news conference at the White House on September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

As recently as early December, Warp Speed leaders expressed confidence that they'd immunize 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, 30 million more in January and 50 million more in February. But the program's early struggles and slow start raise questions about these projections.

By December 19, more than two dozen states said they would be getting 30% or 40% fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 shot than they initially planned for the following week. Perna, Warp Speed's chief operating officer, said the miscommunication was his fault: Supply estimates he previously gave to states turned out to be incorrect.

"I failed," Perna said at a December 19 press conference. "I am adjusting, I am fixing, and we will move forward from there."

This isn't the first time the US government has failed to meet its lofty, publicly-stated goals. When Warp Speed launched in May, the initiative aspired to deliver 300 million doses by the end of 2020.

Top federal officials have repeatedly scaled that number back. In August, Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, lowered the year-end projection to "the high tens of millions of doses."

"They appear to be overpromising and underdelivering," Michaud said.

On Wednesday, Warp Speed's Slaoui spoke narrowly to his confidence that future estimates will hold true on manufacturing and shipping doses, but not necessarily in administering the shots. 

"From an availability standpoint, there is no issue," he said. "From an administration standpoint, I concur with Gen. Perna that there is a learning curve into the system, and we're going through it."

Things could get better in the long run

Coronavirus vaccine
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered on December 21, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Even with the slow start, the US is far ahead of all other countries in the number of administered doses, according to Bloomberg's tracker.

Like testing data, reported vaccinations lag behind the number of immunizations that have already taken place.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are confident they can deliver hundreds of millions of doses in 2021 as manufacturing is now being ramped up. Warp Speed has already struck supply deals with each drugmaker to secure hundreds of millions of doses in 2021.

Read more: Moderna's ambitions of pumping out up to 1 billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine rest on a former Polaroid factory that's never produced an approved drug

"The distribution process at the national level seems to be robust," Levine said. "Unless we have huge weather issues, with the holidays behind us, hopefully we'll be able to work relatively seamlessly."

Challenges at the local level could also be eased by the recently passed coronavirus relief package, which gives states about $8 billion to help with distribution. That money "would have been helpful to have six months ago, but it's better late than never," Michaud said. 

He added that states could use the funds to hire and train more workers, set up mass-administration sites, and design and launch communication campaigns to educate the public and listen to common concerns. 

Joe Biden, who will become president on January 20, has set a goal of giving coronavirus vaccines to 100 million people in his first 100 days in office. That's in line with Warp Speed's timeline, but Biden has said he'll need more funding from Congress to hit the target.

Michaud said that vaccine distribution will get more challenging as it expands beyond the initial priority groups.

"I'm not seeing a uniformly concise and clear communication about how to get vaccine as it's being rolled out in a more public forum outside of, say, hospital personnel," Levine added. "People need to know how to get the vaccine, when to get the vaccine, who should get the vaccine, and then how those decisions are being made."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Pelosi says McConnell and Republican senators have ‘endless tolerance for other people’s sadness’

    House Speaker says GOP ‘in denial’ as Americans suffer from economic pain and surging Covid-19

  • U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces 'provocation'

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Two U.S. warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday drawing protest from Beijing, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway. China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 in accordance with international law".

  • Official: Trooper under investigation dies, apparent suicide

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Three law enforcement officials familiar with the matter said Senior Trooper August “Gus” McKay shot himself after authorities arrived at his Washington Parish home. The officials were not authorized to discuss McKay’s death and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office The Trump-Bernie alliance that could have been

  • Mexican president makes show of popularity against world leaders

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday showed off his popularity in comparison to other world leaders, saying the media did not want the public to know how much support he enjoys. Asked during a regular news conference how confident he was heading into 2021, when Mexico holds legislative elections in June, Lopez Obrador said he was optimistic. Then he asked aides to project an ongoing survey of 13 world leaders' approval ratings.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • Lawyer says Army sergeant arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting may have PTSD

    An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday that her client may suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder.

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • Vaccinated U.S. nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Pfizer "will review all available information on this case and all reports of any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination," the drug maker said in a statement to Reuters. "Based on our Phase 3 safety and efficacy study, the vaccine provides some protection against COVID-19 within about 10 days of the first dose and substantially boosted after the second dose, supporting the need for a 2-dose vaccination series", it said. Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

  • South Korea orders sale of Mitsubishi assets to compensate Japan's Second World War victims

    South Korea is to sell the assets of a Japanese firm to compensate a group of citizens who were forced to work as labourers during the years of Tokyo’s colonial rule of the peninsula. A court in the city of Daejon ruled on Tuesday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries must forfeit assets worth £565,000. The verdict is the final step in a 2018 order by the Korean Supreme Court for Mitsubishi to pay between £68,000 and £102,000 to four plaintiffs who were forced to work for the firm between 1910 and 1945. Japan has yet to comment on the verdict but has in the past expressed anger over the case and suggested it may impose sanctions in retaliation. A number of other similar cases are pending in Korean courts, including compensation claims against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. The Japanese government insists that all claims linked to the years of Japan’s colonial rule were “settled completely and finally” with the signing of a treaty in June 1965 that normalised diplomatic relations between Seoun and Tokyo, and included grants amounting to US $300 million that were tacitly seen as compensation. While Japan says the treaty should be the end of the matter, Korean courts have sided with former labourers who claim they have not received redress directly from Japanese companies or the government for their suffering. The South Korean government has also refused requests from Japan to intervene in the cases on the grounds that they are a matter for the courts. Mitsubishi is understood to be preparing to file an appeal against the decision, although previous appeals have been summarily dismissed. In 2019, after an earlier development in the case, Japan imposed new restrictions on exports of chemicals critical to South Korea’s semiconductor industry. It is likely that Tokyo has drawn up a similar response should the Mitsubishi assets - six patent and two trademark rights - be sold off. It has been suggested that Tokyo may impose new tariffs on imports or raise existing duties, restrict the issuance of visas, impose new financial sanctions, restrict the operations of Korean companies in Japan and recall the ambassador to Seoul. The Japanese government is unwilling to let the cases go uncontested, however, as it fears that one victory over its companies will open the floodgates to countless similar cases from other Koreans or the descendants of forced labourers who have since died. And if Koreans are successful in compensation suits against Japanese corporations, then that could open the floodgates to similar claims from people in other parts of Asia who also feel they were victims of Imperial Japan’s actions in the early decades of the last century.

  • Trump spreads Newsmax-fueled conspiracy about Brad Raffensperger's nonexistent brother

    President Trump is back with another far-fetched conspiracy theory about Georgia's election results.As certified election results and multiple recounts proved, President-elect Joe Biden won the typically red state in the 2020 election. But that hasn't stopped Trump from launching lawsuits and lies aimed at invalidating the election results there, including early Wednesday morning, when he tweeted a provably false claim about the state's Republican secretary of state.Brad Raffensperger, who runs the state's elections, has faced threats and wild conspiracy theories after refusing to listen to Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the election results. A commentator on the far-right network Newsmax, Dick Morris, tried to draw up another one Tuesday night, this time claiming Raffensperger's brother worked for the Chinese technology company Huawei. Trump repeated the claim in a Wednesday tweet, implying the alleged relation compromised the secretary of state's election integrity.Someone named Ron Raffensperger does have a high-level spot at Huawei. But just like thousands of people who share last names in this country, he and the secretary of state aren't brothers.Trump's continued conspiracy-mongering comes just days before Georgians return to the polls for a runoff election that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. The president and his supporters have tried to undermine confidence in Georgia's election system, with some even encouraging Republicans not to vote in what they're claiming is an insecure election. Update 11:45 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to clarify that Dick Morris made the claim while appearing as a commentator on Newsmax, and to remove an earlier report that Raffensperger has no brother.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.

  • Sheriff: 4 dead in Houston domestic violence shooting

    Four people were killed at a Houston home Wednesday in what authorities said was likely a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself. Officers went to a home in the city’s northeast around 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference. The officers were met with gunfire and a SWAT team from the sheriff's office was then dispatched to the home.

  • Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," said Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.