The Trump administration may have separated hundreds of parents from their children without consent, a new DHS report finds

Charles Davis
·2 min read
AP17102671610612
Former President Donald Trump and his top aides "aggressively" pushed for the policy of family separation, according to a report by the Department of Justice's Inspector General. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

  • At least 348 parents were separated from their children without any evidence they consented.

  • That finding stems from an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General.

  • The Trump administration broke apart some families despite pleas from parents, the report found.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Trump administration broke apart some migrant families despite explicit pleas from parents that their children be deported along with them, according to a newly published report from the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General.

As Insider has reported, hundreds of children remain separated from their parents, thanks to the previous administration's policy of refusing to allow migrant adults to pursue their cases for asylum alongside their kids. Some parents, given no other choice, elected to leave their children behind to pursue their cases while they were sent back, via US Customs and Immigration Enforcement, to countries such as Guatemala and Honduras.

But according to the report from the DHS's Inspector General, some of those parents may not have agreed to that at all. "In fact, ICE removed some parents without their children despite having evidence the parents wanted to bring the children back to their home country," the report stated.

At least 348 parents were separated from their kids without the Trump administration documenting whether or not they agreed.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which sued over the family separation policy, said the new report bolsters its own findings.

"The report is consistent with the horrifying facts we discovered in the litigation: that parents were deported without the opportunity to bring their children with them,"ACLU staff attorney Lee Gelernt told Insider. "Throughout the litigation, we learned that some parents were even told their child would join them on the plane only to have the plane take off without the child."

According to another recent report by the Department of Justice's Inspector General, the former president and his top aides "aggressively" pushed for that policy of family separation to discourage people from seeking asylum, a legally protected right.

President Joe Biden has vowed to reunite those who were affected by the policy of breaking up families. A DHS spokesperson on Monday told NBC News the latest revelations "are a tragic reminder of how parents and children were cruelly separated by the prior administration."

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • DHS watchdog: ICE often deported migrant parents without an option to bring their children

    The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration did not "consistently" give migrant parents the chance to reunite with their children before deportation, according to a report released Monday by the department's Inspector General.Why it matters: The findings contradict previous claims by DHS and ICE that parents who left their children behind chose to do so, the report says.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUnder former President Trump's family separation policy, ICE detained and deported migrant parents while their children were placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.What they're saying: "Although DHS and ICE have claimed that parents removed without their children chose to leave them behind, there was no policy or standard process requiring ICE officers to ascertain, document, or honor parents’ decisions regarding their children," the report states. "As a result, from the time the Government began increasing criminal prosecutions in July 2017, ICE removed at least 348 parents separated from their children without documenting that those parents wanted to leave their children in the United States."ICE even deported some parents without their children despite knowing the parents wanted to bring their children back to their home country.Investigators also found that some ICE records, which supposedly documented parents' decisions to leave their children in the U.S., were "significantly flawed."Some records noted that parents orally waived reunification but excluded the information parents received from ICE on the option to reunite, "making it difficult to determine whether they truly represent an accurate record of a parent’s knowing, voluntary decision regarding their child."The report recommended steps are taken to ensure ICE staff fully document and "obtain supervisory acknowledgement" on parent's preferences and working with relevant government officials to coordinate reunification for parents already deported without records stating their preference.The big picture: In May, the Biden administration began reuniting migrant families separated under Trump.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • Elizabeth Warren wants to triple the annual IRS budget to go after 'wealthy tax cheats'

    The bill introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren would help close the tax gap by boosting the annual IRS budget from $11.9 billion to $31.5 billion.

  • President Biden to sign Alaska tourism act to allow cruise ships to visit the state this year

    President Joe Biden is set to sign a bill that will allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • Does Russia really think it can clone ancient warriors?

    Military conflicts are expensive in many ways. They not only cost a lot in terms of money and resources, but they also often cost many lives. No country wants to send its citizens to fight and die, which is why technology like drones has become so appealing to the world’s superpowers. Russia is in the …

  • Queens man stabs driver with kitchen knife in spat over parking space, leaving victim clinging to life

    NEW YORK — A Queens man stabbed a driver with a kitchen knife during an argument over a parking space, leaving him in critical condition, police said Monday. Officials said the victim pulled up in front of Anthony Thomas’ Laurelton home at about 5 p.m. Sunday, get out of his vehicle and move cones that were blocking a parking spot. Thomas allegedly got a kitchen knife and confronted the victim ...

  • Singaporean scientists have developed a new 'breathalyzer' test for COVID that can detect the virus within one minute

    The test involves a person blowing into a disposable mouthpiece linked to a breath sampler. It can accurately detect COVID-19 within one minute.

  • European Council condemns forced plane landing by Belarus

    The European Council adopted a series of conclusions Monday that "strongly condemned" Belarus' diversion of a commercial plane and subsequent arrest of an opposition leader and outlined a series of next steps.State of play: Among their conclusions, the Council called for the immediate release of Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega, and for an independent investigation into the episode. It also called for the submission of sanctions proposals and advised EU-based airlines not to fly over Belarus. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: A Ryanair flight en route from Greece to Lithuania was forced by Belarusian air control to land in Belarus' capital Minsk Sunday, under the pretext of a "a potential security risk on board."Belarusian authorities then detained Pratasevich, a journalist and activist who was critical in organizing mass anti-government protests in Belarus last year.Belarus' actions have been described a "hijacking" by some European leaders, who have vowed the country will face consequences.The European Humanities University in Lithuania released a statement Monday confirming that one of its students, Sofia Sapega, had also been on the flight and detained in Minsk.What they're saying: "The European Council strongly condemns the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Belarus, on 23 May 2021 endangering aviation safety, and the detention by Belarusian authorities of journalist Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega," said the Council in its statement.Of note: On Monday a video circulated online in which Pratasevich says that he is "in good health and acknowledges having played a role in organizing mass disturbances in Minsk last year," Reuters reports. He adds that he is in a pre-trail detention facility in Minsk and "denies having heart problems reported by some social media," per Reuters.Pratasevich's supporters have claimed that the video was made under duress. "The regime's propaganda channels posted a video of arrested Raman Pratasevich, saying that he is treated lawfully in the Minsk Detention Center №1. This is how Raman looks under physical and moral pressure. I demand the immediate release of Raman and all political prisoners," exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tweeted.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Van Jones gushes about Kim Kardashian: ‘Going to be an unbelievable attorney’

    “I think she’s one of the best advocates that we have,” Jones said. Van Jones has never made his fondness for Kim Kardashian a secret and during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he waxed poetic about what a great attorney he thinks she’ll be. When asked how Kardashian’s studies are going Jones replied, “She’s doing amazing.”

  • Contamination from Piney Point has diluted in Tampa Bay, researchers say

    Contamination levels in part of Tampa Bay near a massive discharge of polluted water from the old Piney Point fertilizer plant site have declined, researchers said Monday. Initial results show the effects of the release in early April were relatively contained in an area of lower Tampa Bay, according to professors at the University of South Florida College of Marine Science. But many questions ...

  • Born With Albinism: The Grabowski's Unique Adoption Story (Part 2)

    Four of Jon and Liz's five adopted children from China have albinism.

  • DeSantis signs ‘Big Tech’ bill with new speech rules for Twitter, Facebook

    Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is positioning himself for reelection next year, signed legislation on Monday at Florida International University in Miami that aims to crack down on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Amazon out of concern that they are conspiring against conservatives and their free speech.

  • People have questions about new paparazzi photos of Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompson

    Paparazzi photos of Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson were widely shared on social media over the weekend.

  • Dwayne Johnson Jokes About Watching A Quiet Place with His Daughters — and John Krasinski Reacts

    Dwayne Johnson admitted that he and his two daughters Tiana, 3, and Jasmine, 5, actually watched The Lion King "for the 8,000th time"

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Airbnb adds flexible trip planning options to match guests with 'best deals' as travel picks up, guests quibble with prices

    Airbnb has announced product improvements and features to allow for more flexible planning during a busy travel season.

  • Boris Johnson's former Communications Director skipped scrutiny from regulator before taking job with The Sun

    James Slack, former Communications Director to Boris Johnson, will avoid scrutiny by regulators of his post-government jobs, Insider can reveal.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Most Americans think country is racist as Floyd family set to visit White House

    Follow here for the latest developments

  • How long will Derek Chauvin get in prison and what does the George Floyd verdict mean?

    Chauvin’s maximum sentence could be 40 years for second-degree murder

  • New York City hires 200 private guards for subway in response to spike in violent crime

    Subway operator has called on mayor Bill de Blasio to contribute to the $26m cost