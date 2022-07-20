Trump administration memo shows citizenship question connected with census

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael McAuliff, New York Daily News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Wilbur Ross
    Wilbur Ross
    United States Secretary of Commerce
  • Carolyn Maloney
    U.S. Representative from New York
  • John Roberts
    John Roberts
    Chief justice of the United States since 2005

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration tried to include a question about citizenship in the 2020 census that would benefit Republicans, despite initial concerns within the administration that it wasn’t legal, according to a new trove of documents released by Congress on Wednesday.

“The Committee’s investigation has exposed how a group of political appointees sought to use the census to advance an ideological agenda and potentially exclude non-citizens from the apportionment count,” the report released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said.

Trump’s then-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had argued that adding a question on citizenship and immigration status to the constitutionally required population count would help the Department of Justice enforce the Voting Rights Act.

But opponents argued at the time that all it would do was scare off undocumented immigrants and their relatives, leading to a significant undercount of America’s non-white population. Advocates argued that that would lead to an over-representation of white people when states drew up new congressional districts based on the 2020 count.

The Supreme Court ultimately rejected the citizenship question. While the court did not go as far as advocates asserting Trump was trying to bolster white power, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the voting rights rationale “seems to have been contrived.”

The Trump administration had refused to turn over numerous documents during the legal battles over the citizenship question and subsequent investigation by the House Oversight Committee, citing executive privilege. Ross and Attorney General Bill Barr were both held in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the papers.

Officials in the Biden administration cut a deal with the Oversight Committee to turn over the information released Wednesday.

“For years, the Trump Administration delayed and obstructed the Oversight Committee’s investigation into the true reason for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, even after the Supreme Court ruled the Administration’s efforts were illegal,” said committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) in releasing a memo on the new information.

“Today’s Committee memo pulls back the curtain on this shameful conduct and shows clearly how the Trump administration secretly tried to manipulate the census for political gain while lying to the public and Congress about their goals,” she said.

A key document in the trove is a memo written by former Commerce Department lawyer James Uthmeier that sought to justify the citizenship question. In early versions of the memo, Uthmeier warned the effort would not pass muster with the Constitution.

“Over two hundred years of precedent, along with substantially convincing historical and textual arguments, suggest that citizenship data likely cannot be used for purposes of apportioning representatives,” the draft said.

The 14th Amendment explicitly orders the counting over every person, including those that cannot vote.

Current champions of the idea include John Eastman, the right-wing lawyer at the center of Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The warning that the scheme would likely be unconstitutional, as well as other signs about problems with the idea, was removed in later versions of the memo and substituted with language that suggested the commerce secretary had discretion in such matters.

Uthmeier later admitted in an email to a colleague that he may have been “sugar coating the analysis.”

The new documents also prove that Ross lied when he told Congress repeatedly that it was the Justice Department that sought the citizenship question to enforce the Voting Rights Act. Among the papers was a hand-written note by Uthmeier that accompanied a copy of his white-washed memo that he delivered to the Justice Department in 2017. It points the DOJ toward invoking voting rights as a justification, saying Ross “thinks DOJ would have a legitimate use of data for VRA purposes.”

In releasing the new information, Maloney said Congress should pass her proposed law to bar the Census Bureau from adding any questions that are not rigorously and scientifically vetted first. The Census Bureau generally does that as a matter of practice already, but Maloney’s bill would ensure compliance.

_____

Recommended Stories

  • Chicagoland weather: 6 p.m. forecast on July 20

    Tim McGill has your Chicago weather update!

  • Secret Service says missing messages from Capitol riot unlikely to be recovered

    New questions emerge about the text messages that the Secret Service said it unintentionally deleted after investigators requested the agency preserve them.

  • Democratic Lawmakers Introduce LGBTQ+ & Women’s History Education Bill

    New York Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Ritchie Torres, and at least 50 House Democratic co-sponsors introduced the LGBTQI+ and Women's History Education Act today.

  • Vote yes to ban commercial recreational marijuana facilities and 'Keep Meridian Safe'

    Inviting in recreational pot businesses will make Meridian Township less remarkable and attractive in our region.

  • Indiana lawmakers to release proposal to restrict abortion Wednesday

    Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and Sen. Sue Glick will both be in attendance, which means Glick will likely be the author of the bill.

  • 'A big opportunity': Peoria golfer chooses a college and gets the invite of a lifetime

    The former Peoria Christian School and 2019 IHSA Class 1A state champion has won a place in USGA's 74th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.

  • Paul Finebaum says Brian Kelly will have LSU playing for a championship

    Finebaum offered some high praise for Kelly

  • EU to soften sanctions on Russian banks to allow food trade

    The European Union will amend its sanctions on Moscow on Wednesday by allowing the unfreezing of some funds of top Russian banks that may be required to ease bottlenecks in the global trade of food and fertilisers, a draft document showed. The move comes amid criticism from African leaders about the negative impact of the sanctions on the trade, which may have exacerbated shortages chiefly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its blockading of ports in the Black Sea. Under the changed regulation, which is expected to be adopted by EU envoys on Wednesday, EU nations will be able to unfreeze previously blocked economic resources owned by top Russian lenders VTB, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Otkritie FC Bank, VEB, Promsvyazbank and Bank Rossiya, the document said.

  • Raytheon says upgraded aircraft landing system could help Air Force in conflict zones

    The eJPALS precision landing system could be a key tool for the Air Force as it seeks to establish networks of spread out, light bases in austere locations.

  • Ricky Wiliams peels back the curtain on marijuana use during his playing days

    The world has changed dramatically in recent years when it comes to attitudes regarding marijuana. When running back Ricky Williams entered the NFL in 1999, viewpoints and laws were very different. But players still used marijuana then, as they do now, to manage pain. Williams shared two stories with USA Today regarding marijuana use during [more]

  • Russia's Avtovaz to relaunch Lada Largus production

    Avtovaz employs more than 30,000 people in Russia, including at its flagship plant at Tolyatti on the Volga river. After Western countries imposed sanctions, Avtovaz placed much of its workforce on furlough. A lack of imported parts saw the company's Lada brand launch an "anti-sanctions" Lada Granta, lacking key safety features, including airbags and anti-lock braking systems.

  • ‘I don’t want to choose my college off money;’ 5-star Oregon QB Dante Moore discusses NIL

    Dante Moore says that he stepped out of all NIL meetings when being recruited by Oregon. "I'm just a young kid trying to play football."

  • SEC Media Day 2 roundup: Mike Leach steals the show, Nick Saban hates vacations

    As usual, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach added his quirky flavor to SEC Media Days, while Alabama's Nick Saban talked about vacations and NIL deals.

  • Florida QB Richardson seeks ‘rebrand, sheds AR-15 nickname

    Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who wears No. 15, has shed the nickname "AR-15" because he doesn't want to be linked to the semiautomatic rifle used in mass shootings.

  • North Dakota's lawyers say July 28 abortion ban should stick

    A motion seeking to block enforcement of a so-called trigger law that would shut down North Dakota's lone abortion clinic should be denied because the law was administered properly and the lawsuit on the constitutionality of the ban is unlikely to succeed, the state attorney general's office says. A 20-page response filed Wednesday by the state argues that a judge should not grant a request by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo to delay the July 28 closing date that was certified by Attorney General Drew Wrigley a few days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The clinic said Wrigley was premature in starting the 30-day countdown under the trigger ban.

  • Deadly Minneapolis standoff stokes mistrust of police

    The shooting of a young Black man whose family says he was experiencing a mental health crisis has stoked some activists' mistrust of the Minneapolis Police Department and their perception that officers are quick to take Black lives while going to greater lengths to capture white suspects alive. The department and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension hadn't said as of Tuesday what led two police snipers to shoot and kill 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg early Thursday after a six-hour standoff. And they had not released police video of the confrontation. "We want to be treated the same way they treat white people in the same situation,” said Trahern Crews, a leader of Black Lives Matter Minnesota and an organizer of a protest at the scene.

  • Biden administration reverses Trump endangered species rule

    Federal regulators Wednesday canceled a policy adopted under former President Donald Trump that weakened their authority to identify lands and waters where declining animals and plants could receive government protection. The move was the latest by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service undoing changes to the Endangered Species Act that industry and landowner groups had won under Trump. President Joe Biden ordered a broad review of his predecessor's environmental policies after taking office in 2021.

  • A Republican senator who helps oversee military policy just sold up to $100,000 worth of defense contractor Lockheed Martin stock

    Sen. Deb Fischer, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, made at least $10,000 from the Lockheed Martin stock sale, according to Insider's calculations.

  • New book describes reaction to Claire McCaskill's jab at Bill Clinton: room of 'woahs' and 'oh s---s'

    A new book from a former campaign staffer for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recounts former Senator Claire McCaskill's infamous debate answer about former President Clinton.

  • Economic boon or security threat? American city torn over Chinese milling project

    It is just a few hundred acres on the outskirts of a small, sleepy town in the middle of the vast American Great Plains. But a property deal in Grand Forks, North Dakota - hundreds of miles from any major US city - finds itself on the geopolitical stage, the focus of growing concern locally, in Washington, even Beijing. On one side of a brewing battle are "patriotic" residents fearful that a proposed Chinese milling plant, which the city council approved only to hit local resistance, will foster