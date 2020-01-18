Trump administration mocked for launching woodland camouflage Space Force uniform

The Trump administration has been roundly mocked after launching an official woodland camouflage Space Force uniform.

Critics questioned why there was a need for the camouflage pattern in space and drew attention to the fact there are no trees to blend in with outside of planet earth.

The United States Space Force on Friday unveiled its new uniforms in a Twitter post, which showed a battle dress uniform for a four-star general in a woodland camouflage print which has a corresponding camo name badge.

The Space Force said it had opted for a camouflage design because it was utilising “current Army/Air Force uniforms” to reserve money.

Staff will look like their “joint counterparts they’ll be working with on the ground”, the forced added in a tweet.

USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one.



Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

Dylan Taylor, chief executive of Voyager Space Holdings, said: “Sorry for the question but why do we need camo in space?”

“How many trees are you expecting to find in space,” James Felton, a comedy writer, quipped.

My dog is better camouflaged for space than whatever that is. If you’re looking to save the tax payers money this was only $3 in Walmart’s infants section. pic.twitter.com/MYPec5hMUC — Jackie D. (@brewsandbats) January 18, 2020

Donald Trump launched the US space force, the country’s first new military service in seven decades, at the end of December last year.

The US president put aside $40m [£31m] for the force to be established.

“The space force will help us deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground,” Mr Trump said at a ceremony at the Joint Base Andrews complex in Maryland.

“Space is the world’s new war-fighting domain. Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital.”

The force will come under the jurisdiction of the US air force and end up including 16,000 staff.