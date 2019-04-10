Trump administration moves spark fears of new immigration crackdown





Donald Trump flatly denied on Tuesday that he was planning a “big” new crackdown on migrants at the southern border, even as senior administration officials briefed reporters on the details of such a plan in the works, leaders in charge of immigration policy were shuffled, and insiders described Trump in private as apoplectic over a recent increase in migrant arrivals.

A senior official told reporters the White House was crafting a plan that would target asylum-seekers anew and possibly bring back a version of Trump’s deeply unpopular policy of family separations.

Under a prospective policy the administration calls “binary choice”, migrant parents would be forced to choose between being detained with their children in jail-like facilities or agreeing to a separation under which children would be taken out of detention and placed with a guardian or in a shelter, the senior official said.

Immigration rights groups warned that the proposals could lead to egregious new violations of international obligations and constitutional law.

“We’re obviously very disturbed to hear these reports,” said Charanya Krishnaswami of Amnesty International USA, speaking to the Guardian from near the San Ysidro port of entry in California.

“There’s already been a relentless, multi-faceted attack on asylum seekers. The idea that they’re somehow going to enact greater restrictions and make it worse, it’s just hard for me to imagine what that would even look like.”

Trump’s gathering initiative at the southern border, which was signaled on Sunday by the announcement that the homeland security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, would be stepping down, appeared to be the result of presidential frustration, possibly the election calendar and the news last week that 103,000 migrants had arrived at the border in March, the highest total in more than a decade.

In one White House meeting last month, an anonymous attendee told CNN, Trump was “ranting and raving, saying border security was his issue” and demanding a port of entry at El Paso, Texas, be closed, only to have Nielsen talk him out of it.

Then the firings started. On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Nielsen was out. On Monday, Trump fired a second top homeland security official, the director of the secret service. Last week, Trump withdrew his nominee to head US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice), saying he wanted someone “tougher”.

In spite of the visible churn and the background briefings, Trump denied before the cameras, in a spontaneous exchange with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, that he was planning a significant new move on immigration.

“We have to close up the borders,” Trump said, during a meeting with Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi. “We’re not doing anything very big.”

Trump also denied he was considering a new family separations policy, saying: “We’re not looking to do that.”

But the exchange with reporters was otherwise so saturated with falsity and misdirection that the actual state of play was left in doubt.

Trump claimed to have ended the family separation policy, as opposed to implementing it, saying: “President Obama had child separation. Take a look. The press knows it, you know it, we all know it. I didn’t have, I’m the one that stopped it. President Obama had child separation.”