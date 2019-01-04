Trump Administration Officials May Get Huge Raises While Federal Workers Go Without Pay

In the midst of a partial government shutdown that has left thousands of federal employees without pay, top Trump administration officials ― including Vice President Mike Pence ― may be cashing in on substantial salary raises.

The raises, first reported by The Washington Post, could go into effect as early as Saturday and amount to as much as $10,000 per eligible official.

Salaries for hundreds of top government executives have been frozen since 2013 when Congress enacted a pay freeze amid debate surrounding the fiscal cliff bill.

The pay freeze lapsed last month when lawmakers failed to reach a consensus on spending bills for multiple federal agencies. Unless legislators take action by Saturday, the Post reported, the freeze is likely to expire and government executives like Pence could begin receiving raises that would have accumulated due to annual cost-of-living adjustments.

The raises may be an intended outcome of the shutdown, as Republicans in November were attempting to tie a pay increase for civilian federal employees to a lift on the pay freeze for top government executives.

President Donald Trump had told lawmakers in August he wanted to scrap the annual pay raise for civilian federal employees, arguing the nation’s budget couldn’t finance it.

Federal workers were poised to receive a 2.1 percent pay increase in January, along with an annual “locality pay increase.”

“We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases,” Trump wrote in a letter to House and Senate leaders.

Some federal employees, such as Transportation Security Administration workers, have had to work without pay during the government shutdown.

Trump in late December went forward on the freeze on pay for federal workers, while the government shutdown was in effect.

With the pay cap lifted, cabinet secretaries could be eligible for an annual salary bump from $199,700 to $210,700, the Post reported. Salaries for deputy secretaries could jump from $179,700 to $189,600. Pence’s salary could rise from $230,700 to $243,500.

The raises could cost $300 million in taxpayer money over the course of 10 years, the Senior Executives Association told the Post.

Roughly 400,000 federal workers have been furloughed since parts of the government shut down last month. Another 400,000 have been forced to work without pay. Democrats quickly passed legislation to reopen the closed government agencies after taking back control of the House on Thursday. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed to block the bill, and Trump said he would veto it.

Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.), the ranking Democrat on the House committee responsible for drafting annual spending bills, said it was “outrageous” that top Trump administration officials could take home raises while other federal employees go without pay.

“At a time when 800,000 federal employees aren’t getting paid, it is absolutely outrageous that the Trump administration would even consider taking advantage of the shutdown to dole out huge raises to the Vice President and its political appointees,” Lowey said in a comment to HuffPost.

The White House did not immediately offer comment on the potential raises. The government’s Office of Personnel Management and Office of Management and Budget also did not respond to requests for comment.

Jacqueline Simon, the policy director for the American Federation of Government Employees, said no federal workers of any rank should be subjected to pay caps.