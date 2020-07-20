Trump Administration Plots Crackdown by Feds in Cities Nationwide

The crackdown by federal law enforcement in some American cities is on the verge of going national, according to knowledgeable Trump administration sources.

As previewed by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows over the weekend and President Donald Trump on Monday, the administration intends to send federal law enforcement into Democratic-run cities—whether those cities want federal police help or not. Multiple sources expected Chicago, a flashpoint of white anxiety, to be a focus, as the Chicago Tribune first reported.

The Department of Homeland Security is taking the lead in Portland, where federal agents are assaulting unarmed and largely peaceful protesters. After Trump issued his June 26 executive order to protect “monuments”—a culture war initiative as protesters toppled and vandalized statues, many of openly white supremacist, Confederate figures—DHS put together a task force called PACT of federal officers on the pretext of protecting federal property.

Two senior administration officials described that task force as a working group focusing on identifying cities and towns experiencing the vandalization or destruction of federal property. One of those senior officials said the department has spent the last several weeks tracking “data” related to the destruction of monuments and creating a list of cities in need of extra law enforcement protection.

But two other administration officials described a process that was anything but data-driven. In the past several days, they said, Trump has repeatedly brought up Chicago in his conversations with top advisers. One of these officials recounted that Trump at one point quipped that if protesters and liberals truly cared about Black lives, they should be “begging” him to launch a federal crackdown on crime and gang violence in the Windy City. Neither of these officials could recall Trump mentioning any statistics related to the relative threats to federal property or statues in President Barack Obama’s hometown.

And of course, Trump has been promoting the idea of heavy-handed law enforcement tactics in Chicago since at least 2016.

On Monday, he added more cities to the potential target list. “New York, and Chicago, and Philadelphia, Detroit, and Baltimore, and all of these—Oakland is a mess—we are not going to let this happen in the country, all run by liberal Democrats,” the president told reporters at the White House. “We’re going to have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you.”

Critics promptly warned against the past week’s assaults on Portland protesters by federal law enforcement turning into a larger federal crackdown.

“What is happening in Portland—armed occupation by federal agents—is totally unacceptable,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) told The Daily Beast. “Donald Trump’s unconstitutional test run in Portland cannot be the precursor to a nationwide invasion of cities across the country. Republicans and officials at DOJ and DHS need to think long and hard about whether they want to be party to this gross abuse of power.”

DHS and Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s queries.

Over in the West Wing, Trump’s chief of staff Meadows has been heavily involved in the intra-administration coordination with this working group and also with overseeing the drafting of plans for Chicago and other urban areas to present to Trump, according to a source with knowledge of the deliberations.

“Mark is one of the president’s top guys on this,” this source said.

Trump’s full-on embrace of this type of election-year posturing came after a brief period earlier this summer when the president flirted with emphasizing supposed police reform and related criminal-justice matters, in his increasingly uphill fight against presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Naturally, Trump quickly grew bored with playing the role of reformer.

These days, his campaign is sounding a different tune. “Many presidents have used the military to stop riots, so this is nothing new and in accordance with the law,” said longtime state Rep. Al Baldasaro, the New Hampshire co-chair of Trump 2020. “Our police have taken a beating, and they don’t deserve this. I fully support what President Trump is doing,” he continued, adding that Trump quickly send “federal help” to other cities such as “Chicago [and] Detroit.”