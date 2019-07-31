Trump administration sanctions Iran's foreign minister in escalation of tensions

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, speaks with USA TODAY reporter Kim Hjelmgaard in Antalya, Turkey on Nov. 3, 2018.

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration said Wednesday it will sanction Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, a move that will likely ratchet up tensions and narrow the window for dialogue with the Islamic Republic following the U.S. withdrawal from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the U.S. had "indulged" Zarif as a reasonable interlocutor for too long, even as he acted as a propagandist for Tehran’s ballistic missile program, its support for terrorism, and other malign behavior. "Zarif’s office functions as an extension of the Supreme Leader’s office and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” an elite Iranian military unit that the Trump administration has designated as a foreign terrorist organization, the official said.

Still, Zarif, 59, is a relatively moderate, U.S.-educated Iranian politician. He was the chief negotiator for the 2015 nuclear deal. His blacklisting throws into doubt any future diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran and could be a victory for Iran's hardliners who have long sought to aggressively push back against the Trump administration. Zarif has advocated a more cautious approach.

The Trump administration had been threatening for several weeks to sanction Iran's top diplomat and the action is in line with its "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran.

"The United States is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime that its recent behavior is completely unacceptable," said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

"Instead of using Iran’s precious resources to invest in the brave and rightfully proud people of Iran, the Iranian regime facilitates and supports terrorism, jails and tortures innocent Iranians, fuels foreign conflicts in Syria and Yemen, and, in recent weeks, has expanded its nuclear program," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. “Foreign Minister Zarif, a senior regime official and apologist, has for years now been complicit in these malign activities."

Pompeo argued that Wednesday’s action "represents another step toward denying the Iranian regime the resources to enable terror and oppress the Iranian people."

Reacting in a tweet, Zarif said that the reason Washington was "designating me is that I am Iran's 'primary spokesperson around the world.' Is the truth really that painful?

It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran.

Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda."

The practical implications of Wednesday’s actions remained murky.

A State Department official suggested that the U.S. would still allow Zarif to travel to New York to attend meetings at the United Nations – or would at least evaluate specific requests to attend U.N. meetings on a case-by-case basis.

"The United States will continue to uphold our obligations under the United Nations headquarters agreement," the State Department official said, which gives the U.N. control over its facilities and prohibits American officials from entering the building without permission by the U.N. secretary-general.

That means Zarif would also be immune from arrest while traveling to and from the U.N., according to the State Department.

Under the sanctions, the U.S. can freeze any property or other assets Zarif holds in the U.S. and bar other American entities from doing business with him. Additionally, any foreign financial institution that “knowingly facilities significant transactions” on behalf of Zarif could be subject to U.S. sanctions.

Following the Trump administration's withdrawal from the nuclear accord in May last year, the White House re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran. As Iranians braced for the full restoration of those sanctions in November, Zarif told USA TODAY in an exclusive interview that his government would be open to talking to the U.S. about a new nuclear arms accord if Washington changed its approach to the deal it exited.

"Mutual trust is not a requirement to start negotiations – mutual respect is a requirement," Zarif said in the wide-ranging, 45-minute interview. Zarif hinted in the interview that Iran's government was waiting to see whether Trump would be a one-term president before deciding to completely abandon the nuclear agreement.

Iran has since taken steps to loosen its commitment to the deal, but it has not abandoned it completely. Instead, it has sought to pressure European signatories to the accord – Britain, Germany, France – to do more to help Iran circumvent the impact of U.S. sanctions that have reduced its oil exports and crippled Iran's economy.

