Trump administration says frontline workers can go back to work sooner after virus exposure

The Trump administration Wednesday announced that health workers and other essential employees who have been exposed to the coronavirus will be allowed to go back to work instead of quarantining for 14 days.

CDC Director Robert Redfield announced the new guidance during a White House press briefing, noting that his agency is no longer advising essential workforce employees to quarantine after they've been exposed to the virus — an effort to address workforce shortages.

First responders and health care workers across the country had previously been off the job isolating for two weeks — the estimated period in which an individual can develop symptoms — after being within 6 feet of a coronavirus patient. That stricter guidance has significantly squeezed the front-line workforce.

“We really looked at the essential workforce and how to maintain that workforce, particularly at this time as we begin to get ready to reopen and have confidence in bringing our workforces back to work,” Redfield said.

The new guidance includes three main conditions: Essential workers who have been exposed to the virus must take their temperature before going to work, wear a face mask and practice social distancing at all times.

It's unclear if the CDC guidance advises health workers to wear a specific kind of mask, like an N95, which has been in short supply in many parts of the country.

Redfield also said the CDC is advising people returning to work after coronavirus exposure to avoid congregating in break rooms, lunch rooms or crowded places, and he said employers should increase air exchange in offices and more frequently clean surfaces in communal spaces.

